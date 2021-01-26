Medical Display Market to Reach $3.19 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and rise in preference for minimally invasive treatments drive the growth of the global medical display market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Display Market by Device (Mobile, Desktop, and All-in-one), Panel Size (Up to 22.9, 23.0 to 26.9, 27.0 to 41.9, and Above 42), Resolution (Up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and Above 8MP), and Application (Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global medical display industry garnered $2.05 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $3.19 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and rise in preference for minimally invasive treatments drive the growth of the global medical display market. However, market saturation in developed countries and surge in adoption of refurbished medical displays hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in imaging techniques present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6069

Covid-19 Scenario

The demand for medical displays increased during the Covid-19 pandemic to cater the needs of increase in number of coronavirus infected patients and surge in hospitalization.

However, the lockdown imposed by governments of many countries halted manufacturing activities of these displays. In addition, the supply chain disrupted, and consequently, the shortage of raw materials occurred.

Many surgical procedures were postponed and only emergency surgeries were conducted during the pandemic. So, hospitals and healthcare organizations shifted resources including medical displays from other departments to fulfill increasing requirements in Covid wards.

The desktop segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on device, the desktop segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly 90% of the global medical display market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to widespread usage during major medical procedures for its high image quality and ease in image analysis. The report also analyzes segments including mobile and all in one.

The surgical segment to maintain its highest contribution by 2027

Based on application, the surgical segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global medical display market, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in adoption of medical displays for its significant impact on the quality of surgical procedures. The report also discusses segments such as digital pathology, multi-modality, radiology, mammography, and others.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities, North America to grow steadily

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global medical display market, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand for advanced surgical display devices in the emerging countries such as China and India, increase in awareness regarding medical technologies, boom in medical tourism, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the region. However, North America is projected to portray a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6069

Leading Market Players

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Barco

BenQ Medical Technology

COJE Co.,Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Double Black Imaging

FSN Medical Technologies

Sony Corporation

DIVA Laboratories. Ltd.

EIZO Corporation

Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging)

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Digital Therapeutics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Surgical Robotics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Healthcare App Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Contraceptives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research