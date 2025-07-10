Medical Device Manufacturers Accelerate R&D and Speed to Market via Live Prototyping

BOSTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevaris Medical Devices, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for industry-leading, multi-national healthcare companies, global medical device manufacturers, and emerging technology companies, is leaning into live prototyping to help manufacturers accelerate the research and development cycle, reduce costs, and increase speed to market.

Rapid prototyping has historically been offered in the medical device manufacturing arena to help accelerate development timelines, test designs, and iterate improvements. But "rapid" prototyping still can take engineering teams weeks or months to complete.

Better than industry-standard rapid prototyping, Elevaris Medical Devices offers the XLerator live prototyping program, where industry engineers collaborate on-site with Elevaris experts to utilize a development environment within the company's manufacturing space. Throughout the accelerated experience Elevaris provides a complete team of technical support, including project engineers, process development engineers, manufacturing technicians, and machine operators. The offering also includes access to all the company's manufacturing process technology and inspection capabilities.

"An XLerator Day presents an opportunity for product engineers to resolve design challenges or elevate existing designs," said Valor Thomas, Director of Business Development at Elevaris Medical Devices. "There's a certain energy attached to the experience, where combined expertise lends to flexible thinking, and tactile input enables real-time design adjustments."

The benefits of this approach are significant. With live prototyping, customers experience:

Direct connection to CDMO engineers and direct access to the technology and development process, helping them understand the viability of the project and its potential delivery earlier in the development program

Complete visibility into the manufacturing process, helping them understand design opportunities and constraints more quickly

An expedited product development timeline

Reduced development cost

Accelerated time to market

"The key is that every project is different, but with factory-wide access, CAD programs, machining, cleaning, and inspection, we can help customers significantly streamline the 'rinse and repeat' rounds of prototyping as they typically know them," said James Bate, Director of Engineering at Elevaris Medical Devices. "We test parts live on the table, and we've transformed into a single day what used to take weeks or months."

In a particular instance, Surgin Inc., an engineering development company based in the United States, needed assistance in solving for flexibility in tubing. Where the customer originally incorporated a straight tube into its device design, the team discovered the need for a more flexible tube size to enable manufacturability. Based on the discovery, the engineering team was able to devise a more appropriate design.

The customer specifically lauded the knowledge and expertise of Elevaris engineers, availability of services and concierge-like approach to development, which "significantly streamlined our process."

Surgin Inc. participants went on to say, "We saved countless hours during our two days with the XLerator team. They were wonderful in preparing samples for our visit and flexible with our changing requests. Their openness about processes and insights into what would work best for our project needs was greatly appreciated. Specifically, the engineering and technical support on the laser cutting and welding machines greatly accelerated our development. It's clear why they are the go-to firm for both small and large companies developing new products."

Customers participating in XLerator Days consistently provide superior survey rankings as they relate to their experiences with:

Technical support and capabilities

Speed of response/iteration

Quality of samples

Project communication

Achievement of project objectives

Service value

XLerator sessions can last anywhere from one-half day to five days. Engineers typically can turn between four and eight design iterations in a single day.

To learn more, visit [https://www.elevarismedical.com/case-study].

About Elevaris Medical:

Elevaris Medical is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization for industry-leading, multi-national healthcare companies, global Original Equipment Manufacturers, and emerging technology companies. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers of made-to-spec procedural needles and specializes in the manufacture of precision micro-components, complex tubular components, and sub-assemblies for the medical device industry. The company also distributes a wide range of complementary pharmaceutical products, surgical instruments, and medical supplies.

Elevaris Medical has more than 300 employees across its locations in North America, the UK, and South Korea. For more information, visit elevarismedical.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728342/ELVARIS_XLERATOR_DAY_VID_WANDER.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607087/ElevarisLogoTag_Logo.jpg