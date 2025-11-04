Elevaris Introduces CDMO Services, Procedural Needle Portfolio to EMEA

Company Leverages Legacy of Trust and Expertise as it Makes Inaugural Appearance at COMPAMED/MEDICA

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevaris Medical Devices, the world-class Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization resulting from the acquisition of UK-based XL Precision Technologies by U.S.-based Spectra Medical Devices, is introducing its services and procedural needle portfolio to EMEA. The company is making its inaugural appearance at COMPAMED, the leading international trade fair for the medical technology supplier sector in Dusseldorf Nov. 17-20.

"Elevaris Medical Devices brought together two long-trusted companies with highly complementary capabilities," said Richard Zrebiec, CEO of Elevaris Medical Devices, "and we're thrilled to introduce these offerings on Europe's largest stage for medical device manufacturers.

As a CDMO, Elevaris offers extensive manufacturing specialties to help medical device manufacturers worldwide deliver precision solutions. The company manufactures precision micro-components, complex tubular components, and sub-assemblies. It also is one of the world's leading manufacturers of made-to-spec procedural needles. Its capabilities include:

Laser technology , including photonic systems that deliver cutting, welding, marking, sintering, and abrading solutions

, including photonic systems that deliver cutting, welding, marking, sintering, and abrading solutions Micro-machining , including EDM technology, micro-laser cutting, high-speed turning, and milling

, including EDM technology, micro-laser cutting, high-speed turning, and milling Precision forming , which enables the mass production of complex components with micron-level accuracy

, which enables the mass production of complex components with micron-level accuracy Metal finishing, enhancing surface properties, functionality, and biocompatibility

enhancing surface properties, functionality, and biocompatibility Specialized needle manufacturing that includes: Grinding technologies from standard bevel grinds to specialized designs Injection molding , producing precision parts made by injecting, cooling, and molding materials Insert molding, featuring a specialized injection molding technique that integrates pre-formed components

that includes: Cleanroom assembly, including both manual and automated assembly of delivery systems and instrumentation

The company's EMEA needle portfolio, championed by a broad range of radiofrequency needles, is available via distributors, kit packers, and private label. The company offers a strong portfolio of CE-marked products, including packed and sterile devices as well as bulk non-sterile options.

Elevaris Medical Devices is highly invested in applying its deep knowledge, unparalleled collaborative approach, and extensive manufacturing capabilities to provide value-driven design, development and production solutions. The company's EMEA Sales team is based in Paris. It also has sales and manufacturing experts specifically dedicated to its UK- and Ireland-based customers.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting Booth # 8BM25 at the show or by contacting sales@elevarismedical.com.

About Elevaris Medical Devices:

Elevaris Medical Devices is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for industry-leading, multi-national healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, and emerging technology companies. It is one of the world's leading manufacturers of made-to-spec procedural needles and specializes in the manufacture of precision micro-components, complex tubular components, and sub-assemblies. The company also distributes a wide range of complementary pharmaceutical products, surgical instruments, and medical supplies.

Elevaris Medical Devices has more than 300 employees across its locations in North America, the UK, and South Korea. For more information, visit elevarismedical.com.

