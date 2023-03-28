Medical Device Coating Market to be Worth $23.85 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device coating market size is expected to reach USD 23.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for cardiovascular devices, stents, ventilators, sutures, guide wires, syringes, catheters, mandrels, and other protective equipment used in the healthcare sector. In addition, factors, such as the growing demand for early detection and non-invasive treatments, as well as high-quality healthcare, are anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices, which is projected to fuel the demand in the coming years. Medical Device Coatings (MDCs) are materials that improve a device's performance and mobility.

The antimicrobial coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their low price and high compatibility with different materials, such as carbon fiber, composite materials, metal, plastic, and stainless steel.

The prevalence of infections, such as pneumonia associated with ventilators and catheter-associated urinary tract infections, is forcing medical equipment manufacturers to coat their products with anti-microbial agents.

The cardiovascular application segment dominated the industry in 2022 due to the increasing cases of heart diseases and the rising adoption of implants and cardiac pacemakers among heart patients.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing number of healthcare facilities in the region.

Read 122 page market research report, "Medical Device Coating Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Drug-eluting, Hydrophilic, Antimicrobial), By Application (Neurology, Cardiovascular, Dentistry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Medical Device Coating Market Growth & Trends

MDCs are used in protecting the surfaces of several equipment, including those used in neurology, dentistry, and other fields. Moreover, these coatings are applied to a variety of instruments used in healthcare, including those used in general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, dentistry, implants, neurology, gynecology, and other fields. North America dominated the industry in 2022. As per the statistics of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure in the U.S. grew by 2.7% to USD 4.3 trillion in 2021. Also, private health insurance spending grew by 9.2% to USD 734.0 billion in 2021. The increasing spending on Medicare, private health insurance, and prescription drugs in the U.S. is predicted to boost product demand in the region over the forecast period.

Medical Device Coating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device coating market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Medical Device Coating Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hydrophilic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Drug-eluting Coatings

Anti-thrombogenic Coatings

Others

Medical Device Coating Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Neurology

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Dentistry

Gynecology

Others

Medical Device Coating Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



ASEAN

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Chile

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Medical Device Coating Market

SurModics, Inc.

Sono-Tek Corp.

DSM

Hydromer, Inc.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Materion Corp.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.