Medical Device Cleaning Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic, Disinfection] Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic, High level disinfectant) Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Device Cleaning Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth of the market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rapidly growing geriatric population, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector. However, the increasing preference for single-use instruments due to concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments is a factor expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on process, the disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the Medical Device Cleaning Market in 2019



On the basis of process, the disinfection segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for high-level disinfectants & sterilization for heat-sensitive instruments and the increasing effectiveness of disinfectants. The automatic cleaning segment held the second-largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the ultrasound probe segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the ultrasound probes segment is expected to grow the fastest in this market. The increasing incidence of ultrasound-related infections is a primary factor expected to boost the demand for this segment.



By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the Medical Device Cleaning Market in 2019



Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics and hospitals, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the growing number of hospitals and clinics in developed countries, increasing prevalence of HAIs, and increasing number of medical institutes in developed and emerging regions.



By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the Medical Device Cleaning Market in 2019



North America represented the largest market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors such as its well-established healthcare industry, rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and increasing volume of surgical procedures contribute to the growth of this market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgical procedures, and the growing burden of HAIs are majorly contributing to the second-largest market share of Europe.



The major players in the global Medical Device Cleaning Market are STERIS plc (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Ruhof Corporation (US), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Hartmann Group (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Biotrol International (US), Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland), G9 Chemicals (UK), Pharmax Ltd. (Canada), Stryker Corporation (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Medalkan (Greece), Case Medical Inc. (US), and Certol International LLC (US).



