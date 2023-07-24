Medical Device Cleaning Market to be Worth $47.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device cleaning market size is anticipated to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Introduction of advanced materials and methods for reprocessing medical devices and increasing adoption of preventive measures to reduce hospital-acquired infection cases are factors driving the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected nearly all industries and increased hospitalization rates. As a result, revenue generation of organizations operating in medical device cleaning industry is likely to increase. In ICUs, there has been an increase in the number of patients requiring respiratory treatment, which has led to rise in the use of medical device cleaning.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of device, the semi-critical segment held the largest market share of 45.9% in 2022. Technological advancements and high accuracy of devices are expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on technique, the disinfection segment held the largest market share of 52.2% in 2022, owing to availability of various types of disinfectants specific to different medical devices is an important factor boosting segment growth.

Based on EPA classification, the intermediate level segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.1% in 2022. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the spread of infectious diseases are contributing to segment growth.

Read full market research report, "Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device (Non-critical, Semi-critical, Critical), By Technique (Cleaning, Disinfection), By EPA Classification, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth & Trends

On the other hand, hospitals are making significant expenditure on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, fueling growth of market. Key manufacturers, on the other hand, are focusing on developing innovative solutions to combat the spread of coronavirus. For example, in April 2020, the FDA approved the use of Steris, maX2, and maX low-V-PRO 1 Plus temperature sterilization equipment in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to decontaminate roughly 750,000 N95 respirators and comparable masks every day. Therefore, the market is likely to increase during the forecast period due to the rising demand for improved healthcare systems, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 23.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 47.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device cleaning market on the basis of device, technique, EPA classification, and region:

Medical Device Cleaning Market - Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Non-critical

Semi-critical

Critical

Medical Device Cleaning Market - Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cleaning

Detergents



Buffers



Chelators



Enzymes



Others

Disinfection

Chemical



Alcohol





Chlorine & Chorine Compounds





Aldehydes





Phenolics



Metal



Ultraviolet



Others

Sterilization

Heat Sterilization



Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization



Radiation Sterilization

Medical Device Cleaning Market - EPA Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

Medical Device Cleaning Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Medical Device Cleaning Market

Steris plc.

GetingeAB

Advanced Sterilization Products

The Ruhof Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research, LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

Cantel Medical Corp.

Ecolab

3M

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market - The global reprocessed medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing need for affordable & effective medical devices and growing concern regarding the rising amounts of medical waste generated by healthcare facilities are expected to drive the market. In addition, the long-term cost-efficiency associated with these devices as compared to that of the original device is expected to further drive the market growth. Medical device reprocessing has become an increasingly popular way of saving costs among healthcare organizations. According to the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR), these reprocessed devices are typically 30-50% cheaper than new ones. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities take advantage of this cost-effective resource to enhance services and advance their technology.

- The global reprocessed medical devices market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing need for affordable & effective medical devices and growing concern regarding the rising amounts of medical waste generated by healthcare facilities are expected to drive the market. In addition, the long-term cost-efficiency associated with these devices as compared to that of the original device is expected to further drive the market growth. Medical device reprocessing has become an increasingly popular way of saving costs among healthcare organizations. According to the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR), these reprocessed devices are typically 30-50% cheaper than new ones. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities take advantage of this cost-effective resource to enhance services and advance their technology. Wearable Medical Device Market - The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach USD 168.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for hi-tech products and continuous health monitoring is fueling the market growth.

- The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for hi-tech products and continuous health monitoring is fueling the market growth. Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market - The global neonatal critical care equipment market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.83%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising number of preterm births, increasing incidence of newborn jaundice, and launch of new products are some of the factors responsible for market growth. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) provides treatment to premature infants and those having breathing problems, anemia, heart defects, and other problems requiring critical care.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.