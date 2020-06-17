Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market Size Worth $1.38 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2020 to 2027. Demand for medical 3D printing plastics is ascending at a prominent rate owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The pandemic situation caused a sudden increase in demand for face mask and covers, gloves, head and shoes cover, and other medical devices.

In terms of volume, the photopolymer type segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast years. Photopolymers are used to produce various medical components, including hearing aid, dental implants, and face mask. Components produced using photopolymer have high accuracy as well as smooth surface finish and complex shapes can be produced easily. These properties make it suitable for medical 3D printing process.

Key raw materials utilized in the production of medical 3D printing plastics include styrene, amides, lactic acid , ether, glycols , and ethylene, which are by products of crude oil and natural gas

lactic acid glycols In terms of volume, the photopolymer type segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

The filament form segment dominated the global market and accounted for 74.91% share of the overall revenue in 2019

As of 2019, North America accounted for 44.89% share of the overall revenue. Increasing focus of packaging product manufacturers is assisting the market growth in region.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (ABS, PEEK, PETG, Photopolymer, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid), By Form (Filament, Powder, Ink), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-3d-printing-plastics-market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to various factors such as presence of government initiatives, such as Make in India, rising number of medical products manufacturers, and increasing R&D investments in the medical 3D printing plastics sector by private as well as public organizations. In addition, various medical product manufacturing companies have started looking towards India for establishing manufacturing facilities post COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical 3D printing plastics market on the basis of type, form, and region:

Medical 3D Printing Plastics Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

ABS



PEEK



PETG



Photopolymer



Polyamide



Polylactic Acid

Medical 3D Printing Plastics Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Filament



Powder



Ink

Medical 3D Printing Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market:

3D Systems, Inc.



Apium Additive Technologies GmbH



Arkema



DSM



ENVISIONTEC, INC.



Evonik Industries AG



SABIC



Solvay



Stratasys Ltd.



Victrex plc

