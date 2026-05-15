SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, the global intelligent advertising platform, has been recognized with two technology awards at the 24th Annual American Business Awards® (The Stevie® Awards). MediaGo's newly upgraded smart bidding product, SmartBid 3.0, secured Bronze Stevie® Awards in two major categories: "Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Solution – Other" and "Technology Innovation of the Year – Software."

MediaGo Wins Two Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®

Widely considered the premier business awards in the United States, the American Business Awards® recognize excellence across multiple areas, including technology innovation, product development, and customer service. This marks the fourth consecutive year that MediaGo has been honored by the program, underscoring its continued investment and progress in deep learning and programmatic advertising technology.

Today's performance marketing industry continues to face three structural challenges: inefficient campaign cold starts, skyrocketing costs during scaling, and overall performance instability. Traditional bidding systems rely heavily on reactive adjustments, making it difficult to balance scale and efficiency across the open web. Powered by deep learning, MediaGo's upgraded SmartBid 3.0 tackles these hurdles through proactive exploration, global learning, and multi-dimensional optimization. The platform has proven its ability to scale ad spend by 58% while strictly maintaining CPA overflow within 1.15, enabling advertisers to achieve rapid scaling, stable conversions, and strict cost control in highly competitive markets.

Judges of this year's American Business Awards® commended SmartBid 3.0, highlighting its significance in addressing core industry challenges. One judge commented: "SmartBid 3.0 represents a substantial technological advancement in programmatic advertising. It effectively addresses two fundamental issues in open web bidding systems: inefficient cold starts and unstable scaling. Its global learning architecture is particularly impactful, allowing new campaigns to inherit high-performing patterns instead of starting from scratch, significantly reducing budget waste. Even as spend increases, it maintains strict control over CPA overflow, demonstrating exceptional scalability and stability."

These capabilities have been validated through collaboration with NerdWallet, a leading personal finance platform in North America. Operating in the fiercely competitive financial lead generation sector, NerdWallet previously faced continuous challenges with scaling efficiently, rising acquisition costs, and conversion stability. By leveraging SmartBid 3.0's intelligent bidding and full-funnel optimization, NerdWallet achieved a 76% year-over-year increase in ROAS and an impressive 97.9% budget consumption rate, alongside improved lead quality and campaign stability. The judges specifically praised the tangible business impact demonstrated in this use case.

"Securing two technology awards at the American Business Awards® is a strong validation of MediaGo's long-standing commitment to innovation, performance-driven solutions, and an advertiser-first approach," said Catelyn Wang, Head of Global BD & Sales, MediaGo. "Winning for the fourth consecutive year is a major milestone for us. Looking ahead, MediaGo will continue to advance the application of deep learning technologies in open web advertising, empowering global advertisers to break through growth challenges and achieve high-quality, sustainable business outcomes in an increasingly complex market environment."

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a leading intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

For more information about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.com/

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