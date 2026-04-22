SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, MediaGo, a global intelligent advertising platform, and hipto, France's premier lead generation specialist, won Gold in the "Content and Vertical Industries" category at the prestigious French digital marketing awards, Les Cas d'Or. Recognized for a benchmark performance marketing campaign in the health insurance sector, this award—voted on by over 40 brand marketing directors—serves as further authoritative validation of MediaGo's technical prowess and service capabilities in the European market.

MediaGo and hipto Secure Another Les Cas d'Or Gold in Performance Marketing

Following previous wins of Gold in the Native Advertising category and Bronze in the Banking & Insurance Acquisition category, this latest industry honor marks another significant milestone. It underscores that MediaGo's localized native advertising capabilities, along with its ability to apply deep learning technologies in complex user acquisition scenarios across France and Europe, have earned high acclaim from both the market and industry experts, cementing its position at the forefront of the industry.

The French health insurance market is highly competitive and saturated. Local advertisers have long relied heavily on search and social media channels, resulting in persistently high CPAs and significant traffic inflation. Addressing these industry pain points, MediaGo and hipto collaborated to pioneer a new growth trajectory, establishing the open web as the third core acquisition pillar alongside search and social. By leveraging premium local news and information publishers in France, they seamlessly integrated native ads into media environments, providing the insurance sector with a scalable, replicable growth blueprint to effectively counter traffic inflation.

This award-winning campaign focused on scaling the acquisition of high-intent leads in the insurance sector. It successfully overcame three structural challenges inherent in traditional bidding models: reactive algorithms, high cold-start costs, and the difficulty of balancing scale with efficiency. This achievement further validates MediaGo's strong operational capabilities and its innovation in native advertising within the French market.

Powered by five deep learning models and the newly upgraded SmartBid 3.0, MediaGo precisely predicts the conversion probability of each ad impression in real time. Paired with hipto's high-frequency creative iterations (3–5 times per week), MediaGo continuously identifies high-potential audience clusters, further enhancing targeting precision. In addition, SmartBid 3.0's unique "global learning" mechanism reduced the cold start learning cycle for new campaigns by 50%. This partnership enabled campaigns to achieve stable monetization from day one.

By utilizing SmartBid 3.0's MaxCV mode, hipto's campaigns achieved a dual breakthrough in both scale and efficiency. Data shows an immediate 32% uplift in monthly conversion volume and a threefold increase in lead volumes over the longer term, successfully expanding market share within a saturated vertical. Additionally, native ad CTR surpassed the industry benchmark by 53%, demonstrating the platform's ability to precisely target high-intent users. Notably, even with a 48% increase in mobile budget allocation, CPA decreased by 2.6%, proving that volume scaling and margin preservation can coexist.

Leo Ye, Head of Partnerships at MediaGo, stated: "Winning the Les Cas d'Or Gold for Performance Marketing is a strong endorsement of MediaGo's technical strength and localized service capabilities. We remain committed to a performance-driven, advertiser-centric approach, deepening our footprint in the French market to help advertisers break through growth bottlenecks in a saturated landscape."

Looking ahead, MediaGo will continue to deepen its presence in Europe. With deep learning at its core, the platform aims to continuously enhance its native advertising capabilities and localized operations, delivering tangible value to global advertisers and empowering partners to achieve high-quality, sustainable business growth in complex market environments.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a leading intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

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