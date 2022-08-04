MediaAgility, Recently Acquired by Persistent, Named as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

For 2nd year, recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaAgility, which is now part of Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) and a leading provider of solutions in the global cloud transformation services, has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. It also scored in all the five use cases for Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services on account of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Persistent has bolstered its presence in the Google ecosystem with the acquisition, first announced in March 2022, of MediaAgility. With cloud increasingly at the epicenter of digital transformation, Persistent has significantly invested in bringing scale and the skills needed to build an enviable multicloud portfolio across major hyperscalers. This includes fortifying its capabilities with GCP, Azure and AWS to offer horizontal and verticalized solutions to its clients, enabling them to accelerate their journeys. Integral to this strategy has been the formation of hyperscaler-focused business units both organically and through acquisitions.

Combined with the acquired capabilities from MediaAgility, Persistent now has seven Google Cloud partner specializations, 31 Google Cloud Partner Expertise designations, 360+ Google Cloud certifications, and several business-focused solutions like Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery which are available on the Google Marketplace.

Sandeep Kalra , CEO and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are pleased to be recognized among global providers in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant. We believe, it is a testament to the fact that clients today are increasingly looking at fast, flexible, and scalable solutions that can enable continuous digital transformation.

Bringing leading GCP capabilities through our newly formed Google Business Unit enables Persistent to deliver innovative services to combat complex business challenges. In addition to Google, we have robust partnerships with Microsoft, and AWS that are focused on building multicloud engineering capabilities that will empower our clients to thrive in the era of digital acceleration."

Rajesh Abhyankar , Senior Vice President - Google Business Unit, Persistent:

"Many organizations are constantly upgrading themselves with the latest technology in the dynamic world with ever-changing customer demands. They need partners that deliver end-to-end cloud-based solutions, allowing them to reduce time to market and scale digital transformation.

We believe this recognition from Gartner acknowledges the foundation for secure multicloud transformation. Our dedicated Google Business Unit further enhances our strength of cloud-native application development, cloud engineering services, and managed services to drive successful business outcomes for our clients."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Persistent's public cloud solutions offerings strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings

