McLaren Formula 1 Team Launch Bespoke Senna Livery for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Formula 1 Team today announced a bespoke one-off Ayrton Senna inspired livery to run on its cars at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

In collaboration with Senna Global and McLaren Racing Official Primary Partner OKX, the "McLaren SENNA presented by OKX" campaign celebrates Senna's incredible racing legacy. The livery is a tribute to him, remembering his life and impact on McLaren and Formula 1, thirty years on from his passing. The vibrant yellow, green and blue colourway takes inspiration from his iconic helmet and will feature on the MCL38 throughout the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Senna is McLaren's most successful driver, racing for the team between 1988 and 1993, claiming 35 of his 41 grands prix wins, three Drivers' Championships and four Constructors' Championships in his time with the Woking outfit. Senna and Monaco are also synonymous, with his six victories dubbing him the 'King of Monaco' including five consecutive wins between 1989 and 1993. This makes the Circuit de Monaco a symbolic venue for the team to celebrate him.

McLaren Automotive today also paid tribute to Aryton Senna's legacy with the reveal of a one-off version of the McLaren Senna road car. Named Senna Sempre, this bespoke McLaren Senna complements the Formula 1 livery by integrating similar design elements. Created and hand painted by McLaren Special Operations, the colourful livery also takes inspiration from his helmet, blending his yellow, green and blue colours, while incorporating skilfully applied dot matrix portraits of Ayrton and further Senna references.

The team will also wear Senna inspired kit for the weekend, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri wearing bespoke overalls. To support the on-track campaign, fans will be able to own their own part of this celebration, with a custom range of merchandise, inspired by the colours of Senna and the McLaren team livery during his era. The Senna x Monaco line will be available to purchase from the McLaren Store.

Since becoming a primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has continued to support the team's global fan experience, providing them with exciting opportunities and product innovations to bring them closer to the action. Whether that is through the limited-edition Stealth Mode livery design seen at the Singapore Grand Prix, or in this truly special campaign to celebrate the life of Ayrton Senna, OKX will be there side by side with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix takes place between 24-26 May at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown said:

"The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery. Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1's greatest icon, and McLaren's most decorated driver. His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it's an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.

"It's great to collaborate on the "McLaren SENNA presented by OKX" campaign with Senna Global, in partnership with Official Presenting Partner OKX and alongside our colleagues in McLaren Automotive. With it being the thirtieth anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognise and celebrate his life at one of his favourite and most successful places to race, Monaco. We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said:

"Our collaboration on the Senna livery at the Monaco Grand Prix is more than just a tribute; it's a celebration of Ayrton Senna's unmatched legacy and his profound impact on the racing world and McLaren itself. Senna inspired a generation and it's our intention at OKX to help be the bridge between the younger generation and his legacy. That is why we wanted to be a part of this initiative, not just to remember a racing legend but as a living homage that resonates with fans and participants alike, ensuring that Senna's legacy continues to influence the world of Formula 1 and beyond."

Bianca Senna, Senna Global, said:

"It's an honour to recognise Ayrton through these liveries in collaboration with both McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive. It's a fantastic way to celebrate his life and legacy through his iconic colours on both cars. McLaren meant a lot to him, and together they achieved a lot of success, much of which he is still remembered for today by so many. It will be special to see it race the streets of Monaco, a circuit which gave him so much joy and many triumphs."

