Max Frumes joins 9fin to lead global distressed debt coverage

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analysis for debt capital markets, has today announced that Max Frumes has joined the company to oversee global coverage of distressed debt and restructuring.

Frumes, who co-authored one of the definitive books on distressed debt — The Caesars Palace Coup — joins from LevFin Insights, where he ran the special situations news team globally. Before that, he was instrumental in setting up the distressed debt editorial operation at Reorg.

Global Head of Distressed and Restructuring at 9fin

Max is based in New York, alongside recent editorial hires Rachel Butt and Max Reyes (both formerly of Bloomberg) and distressed analyst Kartikeya Dar (formerly of Houlihan Lokey). The team will expand in the coming months; for more information on open roles, see here.

As well as expanding 9fin's coverage of US distressed, Frumes will oversee the company's existing European distressed team.

The addition of US distressed news and analysis will expand 9fin's coverage of the global structured credit markets, complementing its news and data in Leveraged Finance, Private Credit, and Structured Credit.

Max Frumes, Global Head of Distressed and Restructuring at 9fin, commented: "I couldn't think of a better platform than 9fin on which to be growing another leading news team in distressed and restructuring. I have been greatly impressed by their dedication to developing the best technology and putting it in the hands of world-class journalists, lawyers and analysts to produce cutting edge content for the fixed income world."

Steven Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of 9fin, commented: "We're super excited to have Max on board. There are very few journalists out there who can match his expertise and passion for distressed debt, and he's also got a huge amount of experience building teams and products in this space. There's no-one better to take our coverage to the next level."

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place, helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers, and save time.

9fin is trusted by the largest asset managers in the world, leading law firms and advisers in debt capital markets, and nine of the top 10 investment banks.

