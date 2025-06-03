RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has secured top honors at the Transport & Logistics Middle East (TLME) Awards 2025, winning the 'Ports Infrastructure' and 'Logistics Hub' awards at a ceremony held in Dubai, UAE.

Mawani Highlights Saudi Arabia’s Leadership with Dual Wins at the Transport & Logistics Middle East Awards 2025

These awards underscore the Kingdom's robust progress in fortifying its port infrastructure and logistics capabilities. Key milestones include the largest privatization contracts in Saudi port history — involving the development and operation of container terminals at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with investments exceeding SAR 16 billion in collaboration with the private sector.

Mawani has also launched infrastructure projects worth over SAR 640 million at Jeddah Islamic Port, including berth deepening and new construction to accommodate ultra-large container vessels of up to 24,000 TEUs. These initiatives align with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.

Additionally, Mawani has signed agreements to develop 20 logistics parks across the Kingdom's ports, with investments surpassing SAR 10 billion. Among these is the Middle East's largest integrated logistics park, launched by Maersk at Jeddah Islamic Port with a SAR 1.3 billion investment.

In 2024, Mawani received eight national, regional, and international awards and began 2025 by winning the 'Logistics Platform Award' at the ShipTek International Awards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702060/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702111/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority_Logo.jpg