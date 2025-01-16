Massive Gaming, Neowiz, and Kangwon Land Launched 'Shen Shou Wan fu' Slot Machine Offline

'Shen Shou Wan fu' is an online slot game that features three powerful guardians, symbolizing immense wealth





Now available as physical slot machines in offline casinos through a collaboration with Kangwon Land





MVG plans to expand distribution with exclusive B2B rights to online channels for slot games

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive Gaming("MVG") announced that it has launched the 'Shen Shou Wan fu (神兽万福)' slot game, co-developed with Neowiz, MVG's parent company, and Kangwon Land, which hosts the only casino in South Korea open to locals. The game is now available in offline venues as slot machines.

'Shen Shou Wan fu' is an online slot game featuring motifs of the Golden Dragon (JIN LONG), Phoenix (FENGHUANG), and Haetae (XIEZHI), which symbolize luck and prosperity.

The slot machine debuted in offline casino venues. Key personnel from MVG and Neowiz worked closely on the art resources and software design of 'Shen Shou Wan fu', ensuring a seamless integration of creative and technical expertise. Kangwon Land managed the slot machine's hardware design and manufacturing. This launch marks the first commercialization of software-based products through public-private collaboration in South Korea's casino market.

After successfully establishing 'Shen Shou Wan fu' in the Korean market, MVG is ready to leverage this success for aggressive global sales. Holding exclusive rights to the slot game, MVG plans to expand its presence in the regulated gaming market by targeting key regions with strategic marketing and distribution.

A representative stated, "We are pleased to showcase our slot game in offline casinos with Kangwon Land," adding plans to introduce diverse content for global markets.

Massive Gaming(MVG), a prominent B2B iGaming content provider and a subsidiary of Neowiz (KOSDAQ:095660), offers a diverse range of slot, table, and crash games, as well as an advanced Casino Management System and Live Streaming Services. With brands like Whale House, known for its unique slot games, and Blitzcrown, focused on non-traditional gaming experiences, MVG leads in innovative gaming solutions. Committed to high-quality service and technological excellence, MVG continues to expand its global presence. Learn more at: https://massivegaming.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597802/Photo__Massive_Gaming.jpg