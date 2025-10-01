Massive Gaming Launches Tablet-Based Slot Titles for On-Premises Environment

Five MVG titles debut, with additional games to follow in phased rollout

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive Gaming ("MVG"), a global B2B provider of iGaming content and technology, has announced the successful launch of its tablet-based slot content designed for a customer's on-premises casino environment.

As part of the first phase, five of MVG's slot titles are now available through onboard tablets, with an additional five scheduled to roll out in the coming months. The initial lineup includes 88 XingYun, Oriental Tiger, Devil's Heart, Lucky Gold Coin, and Shen Shou Wan Fu, expanding the range of casino entertainment options available to passengers.

MVG's tablet-based slot lineup: Shen Shou Wan Fu, 88 XingYun, Devil’s Heart, Oriental Tiger and Lucky Gold Coin

The tablet-based model reduces reliance on traditional slot cabinets, minimising hardware requirements while improving operational agility. This streamlined approach enables faster content updates, simplified maintenance, and the ability to expand into new environments efficiently.

The initiative underscores MVG's commitment to diversifying its delivery channels and enhancing entertainment experiences in dynamic leisure settings. It also reflects the company's broader strategy of combining content innovation with flexible deployment models.

George Cho, CEO & Director of MVG, said: "We're excited to debut five MVG slot titles in an on-premises environment. A tablet-based model accelerates deployment while ensuring stable service quality, creating greater satisfaction for both partners and players. This first rollout is only the beginningㅡwe're committed to bringing fresh, engaging content that keeps the experience exciting."

About Massive Gaming

Massive Gaming (MVG), a prominent B2B iGaming content provider and a subsidiary of Neowiz (KOSDAQ:095660), offers a diverse range of slot, table, and crash games. With brands like SLOT MART and Whale House, known for creating unique slot games, and Blitzcrown, focused on non-traditional gaming experiences, MVG leads in innovative gaming solutions. Committed to high-quality service and technological excellence, MVG continues to expand its global presence.

