Mass Notification System Market worth $80.44 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Mass Notification System Market size is projected to grow from USD 28.88 billion in 2025 to USD 80.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 440 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 410 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mass Notification System Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Mass Notification System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 28.88 billion

USD 28.88 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 80.44 billion

USD 80.44 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 22.7%

Mass Notification System Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the electronic messaging displays segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

By communication channel, the voice communication segment dominates the market with share of 40.2% in 2025.

By application, the business continuity & disaster management is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the overall Mass Notification System Market in 2025.

North America dominates the Mass Notification System Market with a share of 28.06% in 2025.

The Mass Notification System Market is expanding rapidly as organizations enhance emergency preparedness and modernize their communication infrastructures. Growth is fueled by the increasing need for coordinated, real-time outreach across dispersed facilities and the rising emphasis on compliance-driven safety protocols. Demand intensifies as enterprises seek greater message precision, faster decision cycles, and improved operational continuity during disruptive events. The market is further shaped by trends such as the adoption of cloud-native delivery frameworks that enhance scalability and the integration of intelligent routing capabilities that tailor alerts to situational context. These advancements are enabling more adaptive, responsive, and resilient mass communication environments.

Public address systems lead the market by enabling immediate, large-scale emergency alerts.

Public address systems hold the largest market share due to their extensive installed base across transportation hubs, educational campuses, industrial sites, and public infrastructure. They deliver real-time, voice-based alerts with high audibility, enabling clear instructions during national emergencies. These systems operate on mobile networks, which ensure reliability during power or network failures, and comply with emergency communication and public safety regulations.

The business continuity and disaster management application is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The business continuity and disaster management segment is the fastest-growing application as organizations prioritize operational stability against cyber incidents and infrastructure failures. Enterprises deploy integrated alerting platforms to coordinate rapid response, protect personnel, and minimize downtime. Regulatory expectations and the rising cost of business disruption further accelerate adoption across industries and large enterprises.

Top Companies in Mass Notification System Market:

The Top Companies in Mass Notification System Market include Siemens AG (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Singlewire Software (US), OnSolve (US), AlertMedia (US), Alertus Technologies (US), F24 AG (Germany), HipLink (US), American Signal Corporation (US), ATI Systems (US), Mircom (Canada), Finalsite (US), Omnilert (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Konexus (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Iluminr (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnigo (US), Ruvna (US), Kalxon Technologies (India), Crises Control (UK), ICESOFT Technologies (Canada), Squadcast (US), Pocketstop (US), Preparis (US), HQE Systems (US), Veoci (US), Text-Em-All (US), and DialMyCalls (US).

