Mass Flow Controller Market Is Projected To Reach US$1.70 Billion By 2031 at Strong CAGR Of 5.8%; Amid Increasing Focus Of Manufacturers On Innovative Product Development | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights mass flow controller market growth, driven by increasing automation, process control, and digitalization and clean / renewable energy & alternative fuels. The comprehensive analysis dives deep into market size, emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the mass flow controller market report highlights the factors set to drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Engineered for Growth: Mass Flow Controller on Rapid Ascent

Mass Flow Controller Market Set to Soar with Automation, Process Control, and Digitalization

Valued at US$ 1.16 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 1.70 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 5.8% (2025–2031). This growth is driven by semiconductor & electronics industry growth.

Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Innovative Product Development Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Check valuable insights in the Mass Flow Controller Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001269

The mass flow controller (MFC) market keeps on growing steadily, with increased demand for precise flow control in industries ranging from semiconductors to pharmaceuticals, clean-energy, and chemicals. As sophistication and automation in manufacturing increases, there is a growing need for systems that provide flow control with accuracy, reliability, and digital integration. The prime trend is an emergence of smart, IoT-enabled controllers; adoption in green hydrogen and fuel cell technologies; and growing life science applications. Innovation in technologies and environmental regulations continue to direct the growth of mass flow controller market.

Precision demand in semiconductors (smaller process nodes, advanced tools) Boost the Mass Flow Controller Demand

The increasing precision required in semiconductor manufacturing drives the growth in the mass flow controller market. With the evolution in semiconductor technology, chipmakers are now going for smaller process nodes—meaning the features on chips are getting smaller. These smaller process nodes require super-precise gas flow control for manufacturing steps like CVD, etching, and doping.

MFCs naturally offer high precision in controlling gas flow so that the required amount of gas is delivered at the correct moment to the process chamber. Even slight deviations can cause defects or lost yields, which at this stage are prohibitively expensive. Cutting-edge semiconductor tools require MFC that can supply gas flow rates that are extremely steady, repeatable, and fine, having often digital communication for better integration and control.

As fabs transition to these advanced nodes, the MFC requirements become tighter, thereby forcing their manufacturers toward higher-performance, more reliable controllers. The increasing complexity and variety of specialty gases used in conjunction with new materials and processes also spur the demand for versatile MFCs. Overall, the precision requirements in semiconductor manufacturing increase the need for sophisticated MFCs, which fuels market growth by driving innovation, higher sales volumes, and replacement/upgrades of existing equipment to meet these stringent standards.

Hydrogen Economy / Green Hydrogen Drive Mass Flow Controller Market Growth

Huge opportunities for mass flow controllers are opening up, due to the greater focus on the hydrogen economy and green hydrogen technologies. The trends towards hydrogen as an alternate fuel and energy carrier arises from countries and industries seeking the reduction of carbon emissions and moving towards clean energy. This green hydrogen in particular is viewed as environmentally friendly since its production involves electrolysis under renewable energy sources.

In processes involving hydrogen generation and utilization, controlling the velocity of gas streams forms a vital parameter. To put it simply, MFCs are employed to regulate flow rates of gases and liquids inside electrolyzers, thereby maximizing efficiency, safety, and output quality in splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen. Even in the case of fuel cells used by vehicles or power generation, as well as in some portable devices, a precise amount of hydrogen and oxidants must be delivered to ensure a stable and efficient reaction.

The various stages in the hydrogen supply chain such as storage, compression, and blending with other gases require precise flow measurement and control. Commercial MFCs allow for the accurate control of gas flows, especially when interacting with hydrogen, taking into account its very low density and high diffusion coefficient to maintain safety and operational reliability.

As governments worldwide invest heavily in green hydrogen infrastructure, including large-scale electrolyzer plants and fueling stations, demand for specialized MFCs is increasing. These controllers must meet high standards for purity, durability, and compatibility with hydrogen and related gases, driving innovation in sensor technologies and materials. Furthermore, regulatory requirements around emissions and safety push industries to adopt more accurate and reliable flow control devices, expanding the market further. In summary, the transition to a hydrogen-based energy system opens vast opportunities for MFC manufacturers to supply advanced, application-specific products critical to enabling green hydrogen's commercial viability and widespread adoption.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Mass Flow Controller Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001269

Geographical Insights

According to the Mass Flow Controller market analysis, Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, capturing the highest revenue share. This dominance was driven by presence of major consumer electronics and semiconductor industries in the region. North America and Europe followed closely, reflecting steady growth in the industrial automation sector.

The Mass Flow Controller market forecast indicates that Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the major semiconductor companies. The region also has a well established consumer electronics and automotive sector.

Market Segmentation

The Global mass flow controller market, by type, is segmented into low, medium, and high. Among these, the low held the largest Mass Flow Controller market share in 2024.

share in 2024. The Global Mass Flow Controller market, by sensor technology, is segmented into Coriolis mass flow, thermal mass flow, and differential-pressure mass flow. The thermal mass flow segment captured the largest mass flow controller market share in 2024.

share in 2024. The Global Mass Flow Controller market, by application, is segmented into semiconductor, oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical & healthcare, food & beverages, and others.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are Horiba Ltd, Sensirion Holding AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Brooks Instrument, Parker Hannifin Corp, Azbil Corp, Axetris AG, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Avantor Inc, and MKS Instruments Inc.

Trending Topics: Digitalization & Industry 4.0 Integration, Miniaturization and Modular Designs, Smart & Self-Learning Capabilities

Global Headlines on Mass Flow Controller

i) HORIBA STEC, Co., Ltd. announced the release of the DZ-107 as the latest model in its series of ultra-thin mass flow controllers on January 14th .

ii) Sensirion Holding AG offers its SFC5300, SFC5400, and SFC5500 mass flow controllers, which are designed for high accuracy, long-term stability, and versatility across industrial, medical, and analytical applications.

Get Premium Copy of Mass Flow Controller Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001269

Conclusion

The growing industrial expansion, growing research and development activities to explore mass flow controller use in coating applications, and manufacturers' focus on product development are among the main factors driving the demand for mass flow controllers. The growing demand for mass flow controllers with EtherCAT and CAN connectivity and the rising requirement for precision across industries are fueling the market growth. Technological advancements, the rising demand for digital mass flow controllers, and manufacturers' focus on developing customized mass flow controllers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Further, industrial demand for miniaturized products, development of ultra-thin mass flow controllers, and evolution of next-generation mass flow controllers are expected to generate future growth opportunities in the market.

With a growing number of suppliers entering the market, buyers now benefit from enhanced choice, competitive pricing, and shorter lead times. This shift has significantly increased the bargaining power of buyers, a trend projected to continue through 2031.

At the same time, the market is witnessing unprecedented competitive intensity. A large pool of forging providers—across geographies—are battling for market share based on product quality, material capabilities, price competitiveness, and delivery timelines.

Trending Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Arabic | Chinese | Italian | Spanish

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg