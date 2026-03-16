Marquis Who's Who Honors Zachary W.M. Anderson, Esq., for Leadership in International Finance

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Zachary W.M. Anderson, Esq., for his leadership in international finance and banking law. Mr. Anderson serves as counsel within the World Bank Legal Vice Presidency. He is recognized for his work in diplomacy, cross-border regulation and financial policy.

About Zachary W.M. Anderson, Esq.

Zachary Anderson

Mr. Anderson has built his career at the intersection of finance, law and international affairs. In his current role, he contributes to complex global initiatives that address regulatory alignment and financial stability. He is part of a team developing a tokenization platform for promissory notes using blockchain technology. The project seeks to address challenges faced by smaller countries without central banks.

In some cases, member countries pledge their interests in international financial institutions through promissory notes that are traditionally paper instruments stored in vaults. For countries without central banks, this process presents logistical and legal difficulties. The platform under development would digitize these instruments and create a secure, blockchain-based system to manage them.

Before his current position, Mr. Anderson served as special counsel in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington, D.C. In that role, he represented the agency at international conferences and global forums. He prepared senior officials for high-level meetings, participated in discussions with foreign regulators and contributed to the drafting of memoranda of understanding with other nations. He also led a project within the International Organization of Securities Commissions to establish guidance on asset valuation for cross-border investment funds.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Anderson practiced at several prominent law firms, including Thompson Coburn LLP, Latham & Watkins, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and Linklaters. His work centered on acquisition financing, debt financing and other financial transactions. He also served as a legal intern with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva and as a legal secretary with the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project in Maine.

Mr. Anderson earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School in 2017. He received a Bachelor of Arts in international political economy from Colorado College in 2013. His academic focus on political science and economics set the foundation for his interest in diplomacy and policy work. He was awarded the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship, a competitive Colorado-based scholarship that supported his undergraduate education.

A Commitment to Excellence

In addition to his professional work, Mr. Anderson is active in civic service. He serves as treasurer of the board of directors at Ten Thousand Villages of Alexandria, a fair-trade store that supports businesses in developing nations. He has also volunteered as a law teacher with I'RAISE Girls & Boys International Corporation and maintains a pro bono affiliation with the District of Columbia Bar. Early in his career, he worked with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps to assist individuals navigating immigration law matters such as asylum, visas and citizenship.

Mr. Anderson attributes his success to the support of his family, friends and mentors who encouraged his academic and professional growth. He advises aspiring professionals to remain committed to their goals, noting that he secured his current role after submitting seven applications over five years. He believes persistence is essential for achieving long-term objectives. Looking ahead, Mr. Anderson plans to continue his work at the World Bank and further develop his expertise in international financial law and diplomacy.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

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