Byline: Malana VanTyler

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who honors Lisa A. Gioia, CPA, for excellence in accounting. Ms. Gioia is a certified public accountant and has been an independent financial management and accounting consultant. She has been recognized for her decades-long career and continued commitment to nonprofit service and community involvement.

A Career Built on Expertise and Service

Lisa A. Gioia

In the past 43 years, Ms. Gioia worked in the accounting profession. Her experience includes 34 years of working independently with a focus on nonprofit organizations. In her consulting work, she assisted with audits, budgeting, cash flow monitoring and grant proposals. She also supported organizations by preparing financial statements and training staff.

In 1981, Ms. Gioia began her career at Laventhol and Horwath, where she advanced to audit manager. By 1990, she transitioned to independent work, applying her experience to support mission-driven organizations. Along the way, she also contributed as a contract discussion leader with the Foundation for Accounting Education and as a trainer with the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Ms. Gioia's academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Avila College (now Avila University) and a Master of Public Administration in nonprofit management from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She also taught as an adjunct faculty member at Eastern University and served for 10 years as a senior fellow and teacher at the Midwest Center for Nonprofit Leadership.

Recognition and Professional Leadership

Ms. Gioia's achievements have been widely recognized. She was named to both the Pi Alpha Alpha National Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration and the Phi Kappa Phi National All-Discipline Honor Society. Earlier in her career, she received the Student Award from The Wall Street Journal.

In 1992, Ms. Gioia earned multiple honors, including Community Accountants Volunteer of the Year, the Volunteer Achievement Award for Accountants for the Public Interest and the Small Business Administration Accountant Advocate of the Year. More recently, she received the Ingram's Local Hero Award in 2022.

Ms. Gioia has also held leadership roles in several organizations. She served on the board of directors of the American Society of Women Accountants and contributed to the American Women's Society of Certified Public Accountants. Her service extends to Avila University, where she has been active on the board of counselors and as a trustee. She has also held financial leadership roles with the Women's Employment Network and United WE.

Community Engagement and Upcoming Milestones

"It's always good to give to not-for-profit organizations and to my church," Ms. Gioia says. She remains active in community efforts via donations and volunteer work. Her involvement includes contributions to organizations such as Hillcrest and Habitat for Humanity, as well as local resale efforts that benefit charitable causes.

Ms. Gioia's commitment continues with upcoming events. She recently shared that she is a sponsor for a major university fundraiser: Avila University's 50th Anniversary Steer Dinner. "I've sponsored my own table," she says.

A Continued Focus on Giving Back

Ms. Gioia credits her success to the influence of her parents, educators and professional mentors. She encourages aspiring accountants to seek mentorship, understand organizational needs and maintain a positive outlook.

In the upcoming years, Ms. Gioia plans to expand her volunteer efforts and continue supporting nonprofit organizations. She has retired and her work reflected a consistent dedication to using her skills to assist others and strengthen the communities she has served.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

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