Marquis Who's Who Honors James F. Comley for His Dedication to Safety in Maintenance and Repair Services

James F. Comley, of Embree Elevator, Inc., is recognized for his contributions to safety in the building maintenance industry

UNIONDALE, N.Y. , March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James F. Comley has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are considered during the selection process.



Mr. Comley has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to safety in the building maintenance industry, marked by decades of leadership, innovation, and public service. Since 1972, he has served as the chief executive officer and founder of Embree Elevator, overseeing the company's growth and advancing elevator safety and technology. His dedication to the field is further reflected in his establishment of an elevator museum, currently housed at the National Elevator Industry Educational Program Training Center in Warwick, Rhode Island. This museum, featuring many of his personal collection of elevator parts, serves as a valuable resource for industry trainees and underscores his passion for preserving history and fostering education within the trade.



Prior to founding Embree Elevator, Mr. Comley launched his first entrepreneurial venture, City Elevator Company, from 1969 to 1972. In this role, he laid the groundwork for his future endeavors by developing expertise in business management and technical operations. Mr. Comley began his professional journey with Payne Elevators from 1955 to 1968. During this period, he gained hands-on experience in elevator installation, maintenance, and repair, which provided a strong foundation for his leadership roles.

James F Comley

Mr. Comley's early exposure to the industry was influenced by his father, John Ridgway Comley, Jr.'s work as chief of utilities at Bedford Veterans Hospital, where Mr. Comley occasionally assisted in maintaining critical systems, including elevators. His career was also shaped by service in the United States Navy, where he developed discipline and technical skills that would later benefit his civilian pursuits.



Mr. Comley served on the Massachusetts Department of Public Safety Board of Elevator Regulations from 1984 to 2010, including as chairman from 2006 to 2010. Over more than two decades on the board, he played a significant role in drafting portions of the state's elevator code books and consistently prioritized safety for both users and maintenance professionals. His contributions have had a lasting impact on regulatory standards and public welfare.



Mr. Comley's professional affiliations include honorary alumni status at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, reflecting his commitment to supporting future generations in engineering and technical fields. The practical knowledge gained through early work experience, particularly under his father's guidance, enabled Mr. Comley to excel in complex technical environments and eventually lead successful enterprises. He attributes much of his success to a deep passion for the industry, a sense of fulfillment derived from serving others, and an unwavering commitment to giving back.



In 2011, the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations awarded Mr. Comley the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in recognition of his outstanding contributions. Mr. Comley's preservation of his home, the Eliah Stearns Mansion, reflects his deep commitment to safeguarding historical architecture. Through this stewardship and his dedication to the Elevator Museum, his home, and his business, he affirms that preserving historic structures and artifacts is essential to educating and inspiring future generations.

Born in Bedford, Massachusetts, Mr. Comley values family life with his two daughters and two sons. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, solving crossword puzzles, gardening, and engaging in preservation efforts related to history. His book, "The Ups and Downs of Running a Small Business," published by Broad Book Group and co-written by prolific business journalist Jason Rich, draws on his extensive experience as an entrepreneur and leader, sharing insights from a distinguished career dedicated to elevating industry standards and community well-being. His book serves as part memoir but, more importantly, a guidebook for anyone considering if and when to open their own business.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Contact Information:

Marquis Who's Who Ventures LLC

350 RXR Plaza

Uniondale, NY 11556

Telephone: 844-394-6946

Email: info@marquiswhoswho.com

Website: www.marquiswhoswho.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925379/Marquis_Whos_Who.jpg