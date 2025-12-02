Maropost welcomes elite advisory board members to drive global expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maropost, the leading unified commerce platform, announced the appointment of three new members – Marcelo Cortes, Michael Litt, and Loren Padelford – to its advisory board to help guide the company's strategic direction!

Together, they bring world-class experience across engineering innovation, customer engagement, and high-velocity SaaS growth – expertise that will play a central role in shaping the next era of Maropost's unified commerce platform and global expansion.

Marcelo Cortes helped propel Faire to a $5B+ valuation, driving its technical vision as co-founder and Chief Architect. Bringing together the mindset of an entrepreneur and the skill of a world-class engineer, Marcelo knows how to scale groundbreaking products fast. Before Faire, he built his engineering skills at Square and Google.





Michael Litt is the co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, the powerhouse video platform trusted by more than 250,000 companies. A serial entrepreneur and bold industry visionary, he's reshaping how businesses communicate, market, and sell with video. Michael has been recognized as Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year and Marketing Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.





Loren Padelford is a growth-driven SaaS executive with a reputation for scaling companies to extraordinary heights. He is currently the CRO at Slice, and earlier in his career held key roles at BILL, Podium, and Shopify – where he helped build Shopify Plus and turn it into a billion-dollar global success.

Maropost is rewriting the future of ecommerce and retail. That's why we need leaders who've not only built great companies, but have grown them into something legendary," said Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO of Maropost. "Marcelo, Michael, and Loren are here to shape Maropost's next chapter and help us rise to the top of the industry."

About Maropost

Maropost offers a truly unified commerce platform for ecommerce merchants and retailers. Built on unified customer data and enterprise-grade infrastructure, it provides a fully connected suite of solutions for ecommerce, merchandising, retail, marketing automation, and helpdesk.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has supported ecommerce and retail businesses across North America, Australia, and Europe. Trusted by over 5,000 global brands – including Luxottica, Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Intersport, and Fujifilm – Maropost has earned recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and G2's industry leaderboards.

