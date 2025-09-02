From 50,000 to 700,000 SKUs: Speed Parts Drives 20%+ Annual Growth with Maropost

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Parts, one of Australia's top automotive parts retailers, has turbocharged its growth with Maropost, scaling from 50,000 to over 700,000 SKUs while sustaining 20%+ annual revenue growth since 2018.

Founded in 2003, Speed Parts has transformed from a local shop into a national ecommerce powerhouse, with storefronts, multiple web stores, and a dominant presence on marketplaces like eBay, Kogan, and Big W.

"Neto is like oxygen for our business," said Justin Tettis, Co-founder and Managing Director of Speed Parts. "It's enabled us to scale fast, simplify complex data, and deliver a better experience to customers."

Highlights:

Grew to 700,000+ SKUs (on track to hit 1 million).

Sustained 20%+ year-on-year growth.

Ranked among the top ten automotive parts resellers on eBay Australia .

. 70% of revenue comes from ecommerce.

"Speed Parts is the perfect example of how Australian retailers thrive with the right technology," said Gordana Redzovski, APAC Managing Director & VP of Revenue of Maropost. "By combining powerful multichannel tools with a partner ecosystem built for growth, Maropost helps businesses like Speed Parts unlock their full potential."

With Maropost's support and a strong partner ecosystem, Speed Parts is preparing to scale beyond 1 million SKUs and expand its marketplace footprint — including a return to Amazon and a launch on Bunnings Marketplace.

About Speed Parts

Speed Parts is a leading Australian retailer of high-performance automotive parts, serving enthusiasts nationwide through physical, online, and marketplace channels.

About Maropost

Maropost is the AI-powered unified commerce platform trusted by over 5,000 brands—including Original Mattress Factory, Kidstuff, Early Settler, and Outback Equipment—to streamline operations and elevate customer experiences across ecommerce, retail, marketing, merchandising, and support. Recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and G2's leaderboard, Maropost helps fast-moving brands grow smarter. Learn more at maropost.com .

For media inquiries, please contact press@maropost.com