Maropost Names Gordana Redzovski Managing Director and VP Revenue, APAC

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Maropost, the only AI-powered platform unifying ecommerce, retail, customer marketing, merchandising, and support, has appointed Gordana Redzovski as Managing Director and Vice President of Revenue, APAC.

With two decades of leadership across tech, ecommerce, and retail, Redzovski brings a powerhouse resume to Maropost. She's led teams of 100+, launched fintech products across five countries, and driven double-digit growth for global brands like Lightspeed Commerce, Rithum, and Deliveroo.

"Gordana is a commercial force," said Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost Founder & CEO. "Her track record in omnichannel retail and fintech speaks for itself—and she's exactly who we need to scale in APAC."

At Rithum, she scaled marketplace and retail media revenue across APAC. At Lightspeed, she launched Lightspeed Payments in Australia, integrated Vend post-acquisition, and developed new revenue streams during the pandemic.

"Maropost is solving real problems for ecommerce merchants and retailers," said Redzovski. "I'm excited to bring that value to more businesses across APAC."

Redzovski's appointment signals Maropost's bold commitment to APAC as a key growth engine, reinforcing its customer-first approach and expanding leadership presence in the region.

About Maropost

Maropost is the AI-powered unified commerce platform trusted by over 5,000 brands—including Original Mattress Factory, Kidstuff, ESR, and Outback Equipment—to streamline operations and elevate customer experiences across ecommerce, retail, marketing, merchandising, and support. Recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and G2's leaderboard, Maropost helps fast-moving brands grow smarter. Learn more at maropost.com .

