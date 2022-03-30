MarketsandMarkets™ Wins in Thought Leadership Category at the 16th Annual Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service, Las Vegas

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ was presented with a Stevie® Award in the Thought Leadership category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories with new categories to honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

One of the judges mentioned, "MarketsandMarkets™ upgraded their thought leadership initiatives with reality-based solutions and built strategic foresight, which will ensure that they remain at the forefront of their business through the use of cutting-edge AI platforms and superior SME capability and a robust sales team. Their continued focus on execution and bringing insightful value to customers make them stand out against their competitors in the industry."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About MarketsandMarkets™

In the decade of the 2020's the B2B world will see $25 trillion worth of disruptive revenue shifts. Organizations globally are navigating both the opportunities and risks that are consequent.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a revenue impact and advisory firm, providing quantified B2B research to over 10,000 clients worldwide. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem – by providing actionable insights on disruptive trends and identifying blind spots, assessing competitive landscape in real-time, and analyzing how these trends are impacting not only customers but also their customers as well. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research.

Over 850 full-time analysts at MarketsandMarkets™ follow the 'Growth Engagement Model' to enable proactive collaboration with clients, identify new sources of incremental revenues, provide revenue planning, and first-mover advantage regarding innovations and disruptions through early market research.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs and receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplaces worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

