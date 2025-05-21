MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Screw Compressor Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Screw Compressor Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights BigRentz, Inc., Cooper Equipment Rentals and Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd., among the top companies actively shaping the future of the Screw Compressor Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Screw Compressor Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd., along with its affiliated group firms, was founded with an initial focus on the production of compressor components tailored for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company started modestly, emphasizing precision engineering and quality assurance in the manufacturing of these critical parts. Then, in 1998, it ventured into making its own brand of air compressors and vacuum pumps in the range of 1 to 300 HP and thousands of Indo-Air products successfully running in various industries and applications both in the domestic and overseas markets. The company boasts state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing and testing facilities, covering an extensive area of over 6,300 square meters.

Cooper Equipment Rentals, established in 1972, is a Canadian company specializing in the rental of construction and industrial equipment. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario , the company provides a comprehensive range of equipment solutions, including compact, aerial, and heavy construction machinery, pump solutions, and trench safety equipment, catering to contractors across Canada . Over the years, Cooper has expanded its national presence through strategic acquisitions, growing from a single-branch operation to over 85 locations nationwide.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 20 companies, of which the top 3 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Variable Frequency Drive Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (oil-free and oil-injected), Technology (stationary and portable), and Capacity (50 HP, 51–250 HP, and above 250 HP), Stage (single-stage and multi-stage), Power Source (electric and diesel- and gas-powered).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

