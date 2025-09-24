MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Data Integration - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Data Integration - Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Zapier, Safe Software, Striim among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Data Integration Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Data Integration Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Zapier , Zapier is a cloud‑based tool that lets non‑tech users connect different web apps (like Gmail, Slack, HubSpot, etc.) and automate data flows between them without writing code. Users create 'Zaps' which are rules like 'when something happens in app A, do something in app B', keeping information synced and reducing manual copy‑pasting. What sets Zapier apart is its extremely wide app library (thousands of integrations), ease of setup, and a fully remote / globally distributed team serving over 2 million businesses worldwide.

Safe Software, is best known for its FME platform, which helps organizations move, reshape, and integrate data from many sources especially when that data includes maps, spatial/geographic info, or unusual formats. The tool gives users pre‑built 'transformers' so you can change data format, combine data from different sources and automate workflows, often without needing heavy coding. Safe focuses on giving businesses control over complex data tasks, with support in many languages and strong partner networks. Its presence spans more than 120 countries, and it has recently expanded operations in UK & Ireland to serve more European customers more directly.

Striim, is a platform that enables real‑time data integration and streaming meaning data doesn't just get moved in batches every few hours or days, it flows continuously so companies can see and act on things instantly. It supports moving data from old legacy systems to cloud environments or between cloud services, while keeping everything in sync. Unique strategy: combining streaming (constant flow) + change‑data‑capture (tracking what changes in source systems) + easy connectors to many data sources and targets. Globally, Striim works with customers in North America, Europe, Middle East (for example in Saudi Arabia), and Asia‑Pacific, offering its SaaS ('cloud') version to regions like U.K. & Europe and maintaining offices / partner support globally.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 150 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Data Integration Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Data Integration Market by Offering (Software, Services), Data Type (Structured Data Integration, Unstructured Data Integration, Semi Structured Data Integration), Business Function (Sales, Marketing, Finance & Accounting, IT, Human Resources, Other Business Functions), Application (Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence, Data Lakes & Big Data Management, Real-Time Data Integration, Customer 360 View & MDM, Other Applications), End User (BFSI, Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Software & Technology, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Other End Users).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets™, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

