Marketing Resource Management Market Size Worth $6.89 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marketing resource management market size is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Marketing Resource Management (MRM) is a cloud-based software that is widely used by organizations for effectively centralizing and managing their marketing operations. It enables organizations to unify brand compliance and marketing workflows and effectively track their Return on Investment (ROI)

Key suggestions from the report:

The brand and advertising management segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the adoption of these solutions in decentralized companies to maintain brand compliance

The increased focus of businesses to move from the legacy platform to cloud platform is expected to create growth opportunities for the training, support, and maintenance services segment

The adoption of on-premise solutions is high owing to benefits associated with configuration, reduced vendor dependency, and numerous customization options

Factors such as the growing integration of advanced technologies, the presence of a large number of resources, extensive product portfolio, and complex workflows are expected to propel the adoption of MRM solutions in large enterprises

The increasing need to target customers and market products based on the digital footprint is encouraging consumer goods and retail companies to adopt advanced marketing technologies

The growth of sectors such as BFSI and IT and telecom in developing countries such as India and China is expected to create the demand for MRM solutions in the Asia Pacific region

Marketing Resource Management (MRM) is a technology used to efficiently handle workforce and associated technology and operations such as planning, production, and design of marketing processes. The emergence of MRM applications has helped businesses in their planning and budgeting activities. By using functionalities such as budgeting and planning, marketing divisions can effectively plan their budgets, define the expense types, and closeouts, among others.

The increasing need for ensuring brand and regulatory compliance is expected to propel the MRM market growth over the forecast period. Using MRM solutions, the marketing department can tackle potential threats and run a strategic program. Emerging technology solutions driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver sustainable omnichannel experience are expected to further create growth opportunities for the market players.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to favorably impact market growth. However, the upfront costs associated with new MRM systems are expected to hamper the growth. Furthermore, the lack of trust in new marketing technologies is also hampering the growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global marketing resource management market on the basis of solution, services, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Marketing Resource Management Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Brand & Advertising Management



Capacity Planning Management



Creative Production Management



Financial Management



Marketing Asset Management



Marketing Reporting & Analytics



Project Management



Others

Marketing Resource Management Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Consulting & Implementation



Training, Support, and Maintenance

Marketing Resource Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-premise

Marketing Resource Management Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Marketing Resource Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BFSI



Consumer Goods & Retail



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Media & Entertainment



Travel & Hospitality



Others

Marketing Resource Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Marketing Resource Management Market

Adobe

Aprimo US LLC

BrandMaker

HCL Technologies Limited

Infor, Inc.

Microsoft

Northplains

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Workfront, Inc.

