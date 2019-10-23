Market Research Services Market Estimated to be Over $47 Billion, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for market research services is growing at a steady pace, driven by demands from governments, pharmaceuticals, media, and advertising industries, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. Buyers in developing markets spend an average of 2-4 percent of marketing spend on market research (MR) activities, while buyers in developed markets spend up to 10-20 percent of the marketing budgets.

North America, Western Europe, and several markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) such as China, Japan, and Australia have high market maturity for MR services while major parts of Africa and South America are low-maturity regions. Currently, North America has the largest market size, estimated to be worth over $19.2–20.2 billion and growing at a rate of 1-2 percent. However, the MEA has the fastest growth rate of 5-6 percent, with current market size of more than $1.0–1.1 billion.

https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence/market-research-services-market/

https://live.beroeinc.com/

Growing expansion on modern retail in the emerging markets is expected to strongly drive market research budgets, with advancements in non-traditional market research studies due to the increasing adoption of technology by consumers and service providers acting as a major growth driver in mature markets Data reliability and the reuse of research is a serious challenge for buyers due to lack of proper research design, unrepresentative sample selection, and biased interviews, affecting buyers spend on market research.

Prominent trends in the MR services market are the growing geographic footprint of MR Agencies, usage of big data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), consolidation of panels, social media research and communities, and wearable-based research. Smaller boutique agencies offering niche services are growing in popularity and are also actively engaged by full-service agencies through sub-contracting.

Key Findings:

In developed countries, traditional market research companies are facing competition from newer segments like data brokerage and analytics service providers that provide consumer data at a lower cost than market research companies.

In emerging markets, top buyers still prefer to engage with established suppliers rather than newer suppliers, especially for brand insights and benchmarking due to the need for high investments in terms of technology and infrastructure.

Global market research companies are strengthening their local networks in various countries by increasing their association with smaller regional players having extensive knowledge of regional markets, thereby expanding their geographical capabilities.

Companies are increasingly offshoring their analytics to countries like India , China , and the Philippines where low-cost yet superior quality output is available. This helps reduce the total cost of services by capitalizing on the cheap availability of labor in those regions.

, , and where low-cost yet superior quality output is available. This helps reduce the total cost of services by capitalizing on the cheap availability of labor in those regions. The available sourcing models are Full-service outsourcing, Unbundling approach, Data services outsourcing, and Subcontracting. Full-service outsourcing is the most commonly adopted model, where consolidation of requirements is possible with global agencies.

