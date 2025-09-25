Beroe Secures $34m Investment to Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Funds will support acceleration of product development to deliver actionable insights for global procurement managers

CHENNAI, India & RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today announced a primary fundraise of $34m from a consortium of investors, through a minority stake dilution. The funding round was led by investors including Relativity Resilience Fund (Trust Group's Private Equity platform), Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

The capital infusion will be strategically deployed to enhance and expand the insights layer of Beroe's procurement intelligence stack, both through product development and inorganic growth via acquisitions, strengthening its ability to empower global procurement managers.

Beroe already delivers a strong intelligence layer and measurable outcomes to more than 1,000 global enterprise customers, including more than 300 of the Fortune 500. The company recently announced the acquisitions of Forestreet, the premier provider of supplier and innovation scouting solutions, in September 2025 and nnamu, the world's first game theory enabled autonomous negotiation solution, in March 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of investors who share our vision of transforming the procurement landscape. This funding will be instrumental in accelerating our product development and solidifying Beroe's position as the decision workbench for procurement professionals worldwide," said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder & CEO at Beroe.

"Beroe has built a differentiated and scalable procurement intelligence ecosystem that is redefining how global enterprises approach sourcing. The successful raise of $34m, backed by marquee investors, is a strong validation of its vision and execution. We are proud to have partnered with Beroe on this milestone transaction and look forward to its continued global expansion," Ramprasad Mathrubutham, Co-head, Investment Banking, InCred Capital.

"ProcureTech SaaS is one of most exciting spaces in enterprise technology, with AI-driven innovations helping global procurement teams drive value for their organizations. Beroe has established itself at the center of this momentum and we are looking forward to partnering with Vel and the Beroe team on their journey at the forefront of these developments," said Vishesh Dalal, Partner, Relativity Resilience Fund.

"In today's volatile global economy procurement is a mission-critical function. Beroe's intelligence-driven platform helps global enterprises anticipate change and respond strategically. Its solutions are the choice of procurement leaders around the world and we are excited to continue to support its growth," said Ashish Kacholia.

"Beroe has a history of challenging legacy approaches to market intelligence through cutting-edge technology and its recent acquisitions and product innovation show a clear vision for the future of procurement. We are excited to help accelerate this momentum in building the next generation of AI-led tools," said Mukul Agrawal.

"The future of procurement isn't about standalone tools, but about connected ecosystems. Beroe's interoperability across multiple platforms has put them at the forefront of this transformation. We have recognized significant potential in its ability to lead the industry forward and are thrilled to be playing a part in building the future of procurement," said Lashit Sanghvi.

InCred Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Beroe on this fund raise.

About Beroe

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Selected by ProcureTech as one of the "most pioneering Analytics, Data and Intelligence solutions in 2024", Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

