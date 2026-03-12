Markel International launches AI Centre of Enablement with appointment of Head of AI

LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a division of Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Maureen Tomlinson to Head of AI, alongside the launch of their AI Centre of Enablement. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Markel's continued investment in operational excellence and signals the beginning of its first formalised AI function.

Maureen Tomlinson, Head of AI

The AI Centre of Enablement (CoE) has been established with the aim of accelerating responsible AI adoption across Markel International's five businesses, acting as both a strategic partner and a technical delivery powerhouse. This function will sit within the International Portfolio Analytics team, headed up by Managing Director, Simon Cooper-Williams. Through AI business partnering, it will provide education, advisory support, coordination and strong governance, alongside AI engineering, delivering high-quality AI builds that address real business needs.

Maureen Tomlinson steps into the Head of AI role alongside her position as Senior Vice President of Operations for Markel in Canada. She will shape the division's approach to AI, support senior leaders in identifying strategic opportunities and drive the successful delivery and adoption of AI solutions.

Based in Toronto, Tomlinson will work closely with others in the International Portfolio Analytics team, as well as IT and Change Delivery, to advance Markel International's operational capabilities and digital evolution and deliver tools that improve the broker and client experience.

Carys Lawton-Bryce, Chief Operations Officer, Markel International, commented: "At Markel, we see AI as a step‑change technology with the potential to support our ambitious profitable growth targets. We also recognise that this potential is only realised when AI is governed well, understood across the business and deployed responsibly. Our newly-launched Centre of Enablement will be central to how we leverage AI in a way that makes adoption safe, scalable and business-led, while ensuring responsible governance that stays ahead of regulatory expectations."

Simon Cooper-Williams, Managing Director of Markel's International Portfolio Analytics team, commented: "As an organisation, we've made significant progress with the adoption of AI. The new AI Centre of Enablement is a huge step in strengthening our operational foundations and continuing on our path of success. I'm delighted to have Maureen at the helm of this team as Head of AI, with her leadership and extensive knowledge of the business, having served as Senior Vice President, Operations in Canada since 2023. Operating from Toronto, Maureen's appointment will also strengthen collaboration between all five international businesses as we look to bring greater consistency and clarity to how AI is developed and deployed, empowering teams with the tools and knowledge to deliver stronger outcomes."

Tomlinson steps into the Head of AI role with extensive operations, technology and change experience, having served as Senior Vice President, Operations, for Markel Canada since 2023, in which she is responsible for the business technology strategy, as well as the execution of all technology tools, data, pricing, support processes and facilities required to deliver policy and claims services. Tomlinson joined Markel after 11 years at Verisk, formerly Opta Information Intelligence, where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Sales & Professional Services from 2017, in which she was responsible for leading the sales & professional services delivery team, providing highly technical analytics solutions for actuarial and underwriting departments across Canada. Prior senior roles include Vice President, Analytics and R&D; and Vice President, Production Solutions and Operations at Verisk; as well as Director, Personal Lines Systems; and Director of Business Services and Architecture for Economical Insurance Group.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

