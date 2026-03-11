Markel appoints Phil Jones as Chief Information Officer, International

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Phil Jones as Chief Information Officer (CIO), International, effective immediately.

Phil Jones, Chief Information Officer, International

In his new role, Jones will define and deliver the technology vision for Markel International, ensuring the organisation's systems, data and digital capabilities continue to evolve in line with its strategic focus on operational excellence. Working in close partnership with international leadership, Global Security Services and IT teams across Markel Group, he will focus on strengthening resilience, enhancing service quality and accelerating innovation across Markel's international operations.

Jones will also champion closer collaboration between technology and business teams, supporting Markel's ambition to unlock greater value from its data, modernise its technology foundations and empower teams across its five regional businesses through reliable, high‑performing systems. His appointment underscores Markel's continued investment in exceptional leadership to support scalable growth and strengthen capabilities across its diverse international markets.

Jones will be based in London and report to Carys Lawton-Bryce, Chief Operations Officer at Markel International.

On the appointment, Lawton-Bryce commented: "As the evolving risk landscape and competitive market continues to exert pressure on operations, it is critical that our technology is world-class.

"I'm delighted to welcome Phil to Markel in this important new role. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our operational performance and provide brokers and clients with best-in-class service – today and in the future. Phil's extensive experience and deep expertise will help us take our technological capabilities to the next level across our international operations, and I look forward to working closely with him."

Jones joins Markel with extensive CIO and executive technology leadership experience spanning specialty insurance, financial services and government. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Information Officer at Aspen Insurance, where he led IT strategy, cloud transformation, cyber‑defence initiatives and a global technology workforce, delivering significant performance, security and cost‑efficiency improvements. His previous roles include Executive Director of Service Delivery and Operations at the UK Ministry of Defence, overseeing mission‑critical global IT services, and senior technology leadership positions at Prudential UK, Lloyds Banking Group and ATOS Consulting.

