Mark Your Calendars, Abu Dhabi Calendar's Back-to-Back Season Awaits

This year's Abu Dhabi Calendar delivers a vibrant lineup, with highlights like the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Liwa International Festival and the adrenaline-fuelled F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. With something new to discover each month, this is a season built to keep the energy alive and the action rolling, one event after the next.

Kickstarting the action this September are back-to-back bouts from UAE Warriors 64, bringing high-energy MMA to the capital. At the same time, culture-seekers can explore Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire, Louvre Abu Dhabi's main exhibition of the season. Running until January, it shines a light on the craftsmanship of one of the Islamic world's most influential dynasties – making it a must-visit cultural highlight. And for families, the thrill of Hot Wheels revs up entertainment for fans of all ages.

The excitement builds in October as global stars and regional legends take the stage from Smashing Pumpkins and Andre Rieu to Abdul Majeed Abdullah – with Sebastian Maniscalco adding a comedic treat to the event lineup. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ will return alongside NBA District, bringing basketball action and exciting fan moments, followed by a packed combat sports schedule that includes Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, UFC 321 and UFC ancillary events such as the Open Workouts, Official Press Conference, and Ceremonial Weigh Ins. Cultural moments run alongside the action with Sheikh Zayed Festival and Bait Al Oud's Strings Concert and long-running exhibitions like Golden Ink: A Journey through Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts, Art Here 2025 and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim: Two Clouds in the Night Sky, a solo exhibition celebrating the work of pioneer Emirati artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, an influential figure in the development of contemporary art in the UAE.

November keeps the action alive with a powerhouse lineup that ensures no weekend is left unfilled. Concerts by, Enrique Iglesias and Travis Scott headline the month, while foodies can indulge in culinary experiences at Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi, Taste of Abu Dhabi and Open Fire Food Festival.

Cultural highlights include the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Maritime Heritage Festival, Sounds of UAE, Abu Dhabi Art and Manar Abu Dhabi, all of which will offer diverse experiences that showcase heritage, culture, and creativity. Adding a theatrical twist, Beetlejuice The Musical is set to take over Etihad Arena, bringing broadway energy to Abu Dhabi's stage.

The year draws to a close with a bang as December sees music legends Rod Stewart and Arijit Singh light up Abu Dhabi stages, accompanied by the return of Saadiyat Nights, which brings star-studded concerts to a captivating outdoor setting with performances by Ludovico Einaudi and Lewis Capaldi, adding both classical brilliance and soulful melodies to the season's lineup.

The highly anticipated F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 is set to provide full-throttle excitement, while festivals like Liwa Village, a part of the annual Liwa International Festival and Mother of the Nation transform Al Dhafra Region, Al Ain Region and Abu Dhabi City into hubs of live music, high-energy adventures and family-friendly activities.

And this is just the beginning – even more festivals, live experiences and events will be announced as the 2025-2026 season unfolds. Don't miss a moment, keep an eye on the Abu Dhabi Calendar here for your ultimate guide to everything happening across the emirate.

