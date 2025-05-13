Managed Services Market to be worth $731.08 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 14.1% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global managed services market size is projected to reach USD 731.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2025 to 2030. Strengthening profit margins, which cater efficiently to the needs of dynamic business environments, and improvements in operational efficiency are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Benefits associated with managed services implementation, such as a significant reduction in IT operational expenses and increased organizational efficiency, are also anticipated to drive market growth.

Managed services help reduce recurring in-house IT expenditures by ensuring the IT infrastructure is running at optimal efficiency at all times while also automating business operations. This subsequently allows organizations to effectively achieve their business objectives, especially pertaining to strengthening the bottom line and increasing profitability. These initiatives also help various end-users, such as expert-led architectural design reviews, public sector, and government organizations to address unique digital transformation and accelerate cloud adoption.

For instance, in July 2023, MongoDB, Inc., a developer of the data platform, announced MongoDB Atlas for the public sector, an initiative that enables government agencies and public sector organizations to develop modern, data-driven applications that better serve end-users at MongoDB.local for government solutions platform. As part of the new initiative, public sector organizations can access tailored technology partnerships, expert-led architectural design reviews, and specific data to provide tailored technology training.

Several businesses encountered challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and managed services providers (MSPs) were no exception. Organizations globally opted for managed services to ensure operational efficiency amid lockdowns being implemented across various nations due to coronavirus. Organizational spending on new automation initiatives gradually slowed down during the pandemic.

Managed Services Market Report Highlights:

The managed data center segment dominated the market for managed services and accounted for a revenue share of over 16.0% in 2024.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2024.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment led the managed services market with the largest revenue share of over 51.0% in 2024.

The large enterprise segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2024. Global expansion and business diversification are contributing to this trend.

The BFSI segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 19.0% in 2024. The increasing use of data analytics and AI in financial services is boosting reliance on managed services.

North America dominated the managed services industry with a revenue share of over 33.0% in 2024.

Managed Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global managed services market on the basis of solution, managed information service (MIS), deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Managed Services Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Managed Data Center

Managed Network

Managed Mobility

Managed Infrastructure

Managed Backup and Recovery

Managed Communication

Managed Information

Managed Security

Managed Services Market - Managed Information Service (MIS) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Business Support Systems

Project & Portfolio Management

Others

Managed Services Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hosted

On-Premise

Managed Services Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Managed Services Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others

Managed Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Managed Services Market

Accenture

Atera Networks Ltd.

ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC.

AT&T Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu

HCL Technologies Limited

HP Development Company, L.P.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lenovo

ScalePad Software Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

