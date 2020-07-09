Major Healthcare Providers in Israel Choose Sectra's Digital Pathology Solution for Full-scale Primary Diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadassah Medical Center and Assuta Medical Center, two of the leading healthcare providers in Israel, have decided to digitize their pathology departments with a solution from international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). The digital workflow will enable pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible using a microscope. It reduces variation and increases efficiency in primary diagnostics, thereby improving fields such as cancer care.

The systems at Hadassah Medical Center and Assuta Medical Center were sold by Sectra's distribution partner in Israel, Medi-Far Healthcare Solutions. Hadassah Medical Center performs about 40,000 pathology examinations per year across its two university hospitals and 120 clinics located in Jerusalem. Assuta Medical Center consists of four hospitals and carries out approximately 160,000 pathology examinations per year.

"It was important for us to choose a solution that has a track record of high system availability and has been proven to work for full-scale primary diagnostics handling large volumes and incorporating AI innovations," says Dr Liat Aple-Sarid, Chief Medical Manager, Pathology Lab at Assuta Medical Center.

"Sectra's solution will optimize our workflows through state-of-the-art clinical tools and AI innovations. It will support us in delivering the best possible cancer care, and expand the services we provide to clinicians and patients," says Dr. Asaf Gertler at Hadassah Medical Center.

With digital images of tissue samples instead of physical glass slides, pathologists are able to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access also facilitates second opinions, external reading resources, and specialist consultations.

At both healthcare providers, the solution will be integrated with the laboratory information system (LIS). This will provide pathologists with a complete overview of the patient history in one application and enable workflow orchestration to drive the reporting workflow according to sub-specialties, rules, and priorities. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also gave the two healthcare providers the freedom to select the scanner vendor of their choice.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

