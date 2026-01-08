Major Beauty Retailer Modernizes HR Service Delivery With 3CLogic Voice AI Integration

Elevating Employee Experience with 3CLogic's AI-Powered Contact Center Integrated with ServiceNow HRSD

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced that a major beauty retailer has selected its Voice AI and Contact Center solution. The decision comes in support of the retailer's ongoing strategic transformation to deliver faster, more intuitive support to its extensive employee community.

Facing challenges with its legacy on‑premise contact center solution, the retailer, with thousands of associates employed across its nationwide beauty stores, sought a modern platform to streamline service delivery, accelerate resolutions, and enable automation in complement to its upcoming deployment of ServiceNow's HR Service Delivery (HRSD) product.

"We're excited to partner with this organization as they reimagine how employees access support across both store and corporate environments," states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. "Voice remains a foundational communication channel, especially in human resources where empathy is as important as the speed of service. We look forward to supporting their digital transformation in 2026."

With a strong focus on improving HR interactions and better supporting store associates who lack easy access to traditional support channels, the company selected 3CLogic to natively integrate AI, SMS, and contact center capabilities to deliver a number of HR value drivers including:

Hands‑free voice support for reporting HR issues, ideal for store associates who cannot step away from customers or the sales floor.

for reporting HR issues, ideal for store associates who cannot step away from customers or the sales floor. SMS-based HR communication , making support more accessible for employees who do not work at a desk or near a workstation.

, making support more accessible for employees who do not work at a desk or near a workstation. Instant ServiceNow HR ticket status updates via voice or SMS, eliminating the need for associates to go to the backroom and log into a computer.

via voice or SMS, eliminating the need for associates to go to the backroom and log into a computer. Seamless ServiceNow Computer Telephony (CTI) integration and ACD , addressing a key channel capability gap while significantly maximizing the retailer's ROI from the Now platform.

, addressing a key channel capability gap while significantly maximizing the retailer's ROI from the Now platform. Unified HR reporting and analytics integrated with ServiceNow's Platform Analytics, enabling deeper, consolidated insights into employee needs, service performance, and operational trends.

While the initial deployment will focus on the employee experience, plans to expand the solution to its IT Service Desk using ServiceNow ITSM are planned for early 2026 and will include 3CLogic's Voice AI capabilities to extend additional AI-powered use cases and value.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions. The organization will be unveiling its latest innovations at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2026 event this May in Las Vegas.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

