3CLogic Revolutionizes Voice-Enabled Customer Service with ServiceNow

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a new partnership that will leverage 3CLogic's robust Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) infrastructure to complement ServiceNow's AI Experience, specifically AI Voice Agents. The partnership will enhance customer service outcomes for global enterprises by seamlessly connecting voice-enabled front-office engagements with back-end workflows to transform sales and support operations.

"Voice has long been a critical channel for service, and AI is making it even more impactful as enterprises modernize how they support customers. Together with 3CLogic, we're extending the power of ServiceNow CRM to voice, connecting conversations directly to the workflows that drive action," said Terence Chesire, vice president of CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. "This integration brings AI Voice Agents into the flow of work, allowing enterprises to automate service at scale, improve efficiency, and deliver experiences that feel more human."

Voice AI Reshaping Customer Service and Experiences

The adoption of voice-enabled AI in customer service is rapidly increasing as businesses seek to streamline customer service by shifting away from today's complex and multi-channel approaches which often result in inconsistent experiences.

"The recent advances in conversational AI vastly improve the experience and effectiveness of voice-based customer service," states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. "As AI continues to evolve, the opportunity to deliver personalized experiences at scale increases. We are very excited by our continued partnership with ServiceNow as we work together to empower enterprises to strike the right balance between technology and the human touch to optimize every engagement."

Key capabilities of the solution will include:

Voice AI Agent deployment: Create and deploy ServiceNow AI Voice Agents to efficiently handle repetitive call inquiries, including checking and managing cases, troubleshooting issues, and submitting new requests.





Create and deploy ServiceNow AI Voice Agents to efficiently handle repetitive call inquiries, including checking and managing cases, troubleshooting issues, and submitting new requests. Intelligent call transfers: Seamlessly transfer calls to live agents with complete context for more complex inquiries with 3CLogic's Interaction Manager and contact center solution for ServiceNow. This includes features such as unified agent experience, smart screen-pops, real-time call transcription, and generative AI call notes.





Seamlessly transfer calls to live agents with complete context for more complex inquiries with 3CLogic's Interaction Manager and contact center solution for ServiceNow. This includes features such as unified agent experience, smart screen-pops, real-time call transcription, and generative AI call notes. Integrated reporting and insights: Access ServiceNow integrated contact center reporting, including post-call transcription and sentiment analysis, to streamline oversight into both AI and human-driven engagements.

Delivering value together:

Cost reduction : By deflecting costly phone support interactions, ServiceNow AI Voice Agents in conjunction with 3CLogic, will deliver high-quality service while reducing operational overhead and costs.





: By deflecting costly phone support interactions, ServiceNow AI Voice Agents in conjunction with 3CLogic, will deliver high-quality service while reducing operational overhead and costs. Enhanced user satisfaction : Customers can expect improved service efficiency and faster response times through the automation of routine support functions and requests.





: Customers can expect improved service efficiency and faster response times through the automation of routine support functions and requests. Optimization of ServiceNow investment: This integration extends existing investments in the ServiceNow AI Platform, allowing organizations to leverage a single data model approach to service that seamlessly connects front-office operations (CRM) with back-office workflows (e.g.: ITSM, HR).

Driving transformation together

3CLogic and ServiceNow are committed to driving innovation and operational excellence in the customer service landscape. This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering AI-driven solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of enterprise organizations worldwide. The offering will be available starting in February 2026 to all ServiceNow customers across CRM, IT, and Human Resources.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions. The organization will be unveiling its latest innovations at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2026 event this May in Las Vegas.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

