Maize Market Is Projected To Reach US$274.32 Billion By 2031, Registering A Steady CAGR Of 3.2%; Strengthens As Demand From Animal Feed And Biofuel Sectors Rises | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights sustained growth of the global maize market, based on the increasing demand in the field of animal feed, industrial, and biofuel. The analysis is a detailed examination of the crop trends, geographical patterns, and activities of major players in the industry. As the issue of maize application in food security, energy alternatives, and sustainable agriculture continues to grow in relevance, the market is changing accordingly to reach both the traditional and new applications.

Global Maize Market Positioned for Stable Expansion Across Feed, Food, and Energy Sectors

Valued at US$220.20 billion in 2024, the global maize market is projected to reach US$274.32 billion by 2031, registering a steady CAGR of 3.2% (2025–2031). It is fueled by strong demand in the animal feed sector, the growing biofuel initiatives, and dependency on maize-derived products in food and beverages.

Robust demand for agriculture, animal feed, and biofuel usage will spur the growth of the maize market.

The most common type of crop is yellow corn, which is preferred due to its high level of starch and broad application in the life of the animals and in industrial applications. Optimization of yields and consistency in supply - Attainment by crop genetic advancement, superior hybrid strains, and enhanced post-harvest preservation systems are also contributing elements towards optimization of yields and consistency in supply, particularly in high consumption areas such as North America and Asia.

The Future of the Maize Market is Crop Innovation and Sustainability.

The maize cultivation is being transformed in terms of productivity levels and resilience through technological integration. Precision agriculture technologies, drought-resistant seeds, and regenerative farming approaches continue to become more common to reduce the risks associated with climate change and enhance the economics of crops.

In the meantime, the dominant share of the market is still controlled by conventional maize. Still, organic maize's popularity is rising in developed markets due to the changing tastes of consumers and regulatory support.

The strategic value of maize as a feedstock has been increased further by the increased focus on biofuel blending targets, especially in the emerging economies. Meanwhile, the animal feed segment persists in dominating in terms of application, with the help of population growth, increasing protein consumption, and the global livestock industry development.

Growing Use of Maize in the Plant-Based and Functional Food Industry.

With the current dietary trends in the world moving towards healthy and plant-based diets, maize is becoming a major component when it comes to the development of gluten-free, clean-label, and fortified foods. Corn products (cornmeal, cornstarch, high-fructose corn syrup, and maize flour) are being utilized more in snacks, breakfast, infant products, and functional drinks. The tendency is particularly high in North America and Europe, where consumers are demanding more allergen-free and non-GMO food.

Maize is a versatile crop; its relatively low price and broad availability make it a food innovation popular in the whole value chain. Due to the increasing investment that food companies put in producing nutrient-dense, fiber-rich, and sustainable products based on maize, the crop will become even more significant in the human nutrition segment in the next several years.

Geographical Insights

According to the maize market analysis, the Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, capturing the highest revenue share. North America and Europe followed closely, reflecting increased demand for animal feed and bioethanol.

According to the maize market forecast, the Asia Pacific will record the highest CAGR over the next few years, owing to the fact that more maize will be produced in nations such as India and China, with increasing demand from the livestock and animal feed industries. Due to the rapidly increasing population, the meat industries will expand, further fueling the demand for maize from the animal feed industry. Further, increasing focus on sustainability will also fuel the growth of the bioethanol industry, bolstering the maize market growth across the region.

Market Segmentation

Based on crop type, the maize market is segmented into white corn, yellow corn, blue corn, and others. The yellow segment dominated the maize market in 2024 due to its broad usage in feed and industrial processing.

Based on category, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment dominated the maize market in 2024.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, agriculture, and biofuel. The animal feed segment dominated the maize market in 2024.

The maize market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are Elephant Group PLC, Grain Millers Inc., Corteva Inc., Clarkson Grain Company, Urif India Private Limited, Yedhant International, Savaliya Agri Commodity Export Pvt Ltd., Sainath Agro Industries, Baghel Agro Industries, Bunge Global SA, TBI Corn Limited, Cargill Inc., Nutrich CornGrits, Limagrain Ingredients SAS, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Trending Topics: Organic, Non-GMO, Bioethanol, Drought-Resistant Maize Varieties, Precision Agriculture.

Global Headlines on Maize

i) Cargill will acquire full ownership of SJC Bioenergia, expanding its presence in Brazil and reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy. SJC Bioenergia produces sugar, ethanol, corn oil, high-protein animal feed, and electricity through integrated bioenergy operations. Pending regulatory approval, the deal strengthens Cargill's commitment to sustainable ag and energy growth.

ii) Limagrain Europe, through its LG brand, is a leader in animal nutrition and is recognized for its expertise in meeting the needs of livestock farmers by providing varieties adapted to each ration. To supplement its high fibre digestibility (HDi) maize varieties designed for maize-dominant rations, LG launched a new range for grass-dominant rations: STARPLUS, hybrids rich in starch, especially quality starch—an unprecedented product line-up in Europe.

Conclusion

The global maize market continues to advance steadily, driven by resilient demand across core applications like animal feed, food processing, and biofuel production. As sustainability, efficiency, and crop innovation take center stage, producers are adapting to changing consumer expectations and environmental pressures.

With regional dynamics shifting and new opportunities emerging in organic farming, industrial use, and energy security, the maize market is entering a phase of strategic transformation. Competitive intensity is expected to rise as more players invest in technology, logistics, and supply chain resilience to gain a foothold in both established and emerging markets.

