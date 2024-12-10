MacPaw Survey Reveals 35% of Developers Have No Plans for visionOS App Development

In the eighth Mac Developer Survey, MacPaw's Setapp team explores 2024's key trends, from visionOS to AI, collecting insights from over 400 developers worldwide

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, today released the eighth annual edition of its Mac Developer Survey. This year's survey, conducted by MacPaw's Setapp team, gathered insights from Mac developers worldwide, highlighting key trends, preferences, and challenges faced in building macOS software.

Among the key findings, the survey revealed growing dissatisfaction with Apple's App Store, with 33% of respondents finding the revenue-sharing model unappealing, up from 21% in 2023. Additionally, the survey highlighted significant developer hesitation regarding Apple's Vision Pro, with 35% reporting no plans to develop for visionOS and 45% remaining undecided, signaling difficulty in attracting developers to the platform.

Key Trends in 2024:

Diversification pays off, with Mac developers exploring new distribution channels

Only 20% of surveyed Mac developers rely solely on the Mac App Store for app distribution. As a result, alternative marketplaces are gaining popularity, with 44% of developers choosing to distribute their apps across multiple platforms.

For those who leverage both the Mac App Store and external channels, revenue is distributed fairly evenly. In fact, 52% of their revenue now comes from sources outside the App Store, up from 44% in 2023. This shift highlights the increasing importance of diversifying distribution strategies for Mac developers.

AI and personalized experience remain top priorities

The integration of AI continued to gain momentum in 2024. Nearly 60% of Mac developers are either actively working on or have already implemented AI models in their apps. Notably, 40% of developers cited AI as having the most significant impact on their apps in 2024, up from 31% in the previous year.

Another key trend is the shift from standalone apps to integrated experiences, with two-thirds of developers monitoring the change. Yet, only 21% plan to adjust their projects accordingly.

Developer sentiment on Apple Vision Pro remains mixed

Despite the launch of Apple Vision Pro in March 2024 , Mac developers remain cautious about its appeal. Nearly half of those surveyed expressed uncertainty about whether they would start developing apps for the device.

Furthermore, 35% of respondents indicated that they have no plans to create apps for visionOS.

"2024 was another year of significant changes in the world of macOS development," said Mykola Savin, Director of Product Management at MacPaw. "Unsurprisingly, AI once again emerged as the dominant trend, and as Apple Intelligence continues to evolve in 2025, we expect even more developers to embrace these technologies. At MacPaw, we're closely monitoring these developments and incorporating them into our Setapp product strategy. As always, we're excited to witness the innovations that 2025 will bring, and are proud to be a part of the vibrant Mac developer community."

Read the full 2024 Mac Developer Survey: https://app.setapp.com/mac-developer-survey

