MacPaw Receives ISO 27001 Certification, Setting the Highest Standard in Information Security

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, has successfully achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, underscoring the company's dedication to industry-leading information security management practices. This certification confirms MacPaw's organizational reliability and commitment to safeguarding its customers' and team's data.

"When it comes to organizational information security, achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification marks a significant milestone for our company," said Vira Tkachenko, CTO of MacPaw. "We underwent substantial changes to receive this certification. We implemented numerous controls across the entire organization, including asset management, access control, risk management, vendor verification, infrastructure security enhancements, internal audits, SSDLC improvements, and information security education for the team. Nearly every team member at MacPaw contributed to this effort."

MacPaw has continuously prioritized information security. In 2020, the company launched a focused initiative to further strengthen its security practices. The first step was forming and strengthening the team, followed by audits, process and culture changes, and adopting new tools. Following this, MacPaw received SOC 2* Type I report for Setapp, the first subscription-based platform offering a curated collection of Mac and iOS apps, in February 2022.

The certification acknowledges the significant evolution in MacPaw's information security efforts over the past four years. Through an impartial audit conducted and issued by Bureau Veritas, the certification confirms that security measures are rigorously followed at all company levels, ensuring MacPaw remains prepared and fortified against emerging threats. Additionally, the certification assures current and future partnerships that MacPaw is a reliable partner in all matters related to information security.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

