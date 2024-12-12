MacPaw Named Among Fast Company's 2024 Global Brands That Matter

MacPaw was recognized for its impactful social campaigns and strong connection with users, joining notable brands such as Disney and Canva on this year's list

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today announced its inclusion in Fast Company's 2024 Brands That Matter list . The company was one of six honorees in the "Global Brands" category, joining an impressive group of organizations that have built profound connections with their audiences through cultural relevance, impactful innovation, and high consumer engagement.

MacPaw was one of six honorees named in the Global Brands category of this year's Brands That Matter list.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Fast Company as a 2024 Brand That Matters among such respected organizations," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. "Our team's unwavering resilience since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine reflects our deep commitment to our mission and our users. This recognition by Fast Company highlights the hard work and dedication of everyone at MacPaw to serve millions worldwide. We couldn't be more proud of what our team has achieved under these harsh conditions."

Innovation with Impact

Founded in Ukraine in 2008, MacPaw develops thoughtfully crafted software that enhances the Mac user experience. The company's flagship product CleanMyMac – a comprehensive, all-in-one Mac care solution – is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Beyond CleanMyMac, MacPaw's portfolio includes industry-leading software like Setapp, CleanMy®Phone, and advancements in cybersecurity through its Moonlock division.

In 2023, MacPaw opened a subsidiary office in Boston, further cementing its global presence. In addition, MacPaw has formed creative partnerships with European tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils – bringing to life impactful campaigns to connect with new audiences.

A Legacy of Humanitarian Commitment

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, MacPaw has donated over $10 million to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine, with over $1 million raised from its users and supporters. These funds have been directed to Ukraine through MacPaw Foundation, the company's charity arm. To deepen its cultural impact, the company also commissioned the creation of Innovation in Isolation: The Story of Ukrainian IT from the 1940s to the Present – a powerful book that celebrates Ukraine's historic contributions to information technology (IT).

Looking Ahead

MacPaw remains committed to redefining the relationship between technology and its users. The company will continue to expand its portfolio next year, announcing new AI-powered products to transform workflows and simplify user experiences.

This year's Brands That Matter list is the fourth edition of the awards. Fast Company named 119 organizations and nonprofits that have built genuine connections with their audiences through social engagement. Applications were judged on their emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, clarity, and originality.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves millions of users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

