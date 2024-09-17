MacPaw Launches Setapp Mobile Open Beta in the EU, One of the First Alternative App Marketplaces for iPhone Users

iPhone users in the European Union can now explore a curated selection of apps through Setapp Mobile, offering a new way to discover and manage apps outside of Apple's App Store

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, today announced the open beta launch of Setapp Mobile, one of the first alternative app marketplaces for iPhone users. The open beta now features a curated selection of 50 lifestyle and productivity apps, all accessible under a single subscription.

Crafted by MacPaw, Setapp Mobile brings a new level of flexibility and ease to iPhone users, allowing them to download and manage their favorite apps directly on their devices. By streamlining app management under a single subscription, Setapp simplifies the user experience while providing developers with a fair compensation model based on app usage and market performance.

The launch of Setapp Mobile follows the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union, opening the door for alternative app marketplaces. MacPaw's recent "iOS Market Insights for EU" report spotlighted the growing trend and market opportunity for such marketplaces, revealing that 80% of iPhone users and 60% of developers were willing to try out third-party app stores.

"Setapp Mobile is our answer to the evolving needs of both users and developers, offering more than just a marketplace—it's a smarter, more transparent ecosystem," said Oleksandr Kosovan, MacPaw's CEO and Founder. "We changed the game by providing a clean, intuitive experience where users access the finest apps without the usual clutter. Our single subscription model simplifies the app discovery process, making it easier for users to access top-quality apps without hassle. For developers, Setapp Mobile offers a fair and transparent platform where their creativity is rewarded, contributing to a more robust and innovative app ecosystem."

"The valuable feedback from our closed beta has helped shape Setapp Mobile," said Mykola Savin, Director of Product Management at MacPaw. "Based on our user insights, we've made significant stability improvements to enhance the overall user experience. We're also proud to have doubled the number of available apps since the closed beta and are excited to continue expanding our app catalog. As we transition into open beta, we're looking forward to gathering more data and perspectives to make sure Setapp Mobile continues to meet the evolving needs of our users and the broader market."

Setapp Mobile distinguishes itself by offering a streamlined experience without in-app purchases or hidden fees. Popular apps available include MacPaw's own CleanMy®Phone and ClearVPN, alongside popular choices like Riveo, BusyCal and Awesome Habits.

Pricing and Download

To access Setapp Mobile, users must have iOS 17.4 or later and an Apple ID associated with an EU member state. Current Setapp EU subscribers with "Power User" or "AI Expert" plans will automatically gain access to Setapp Mobile at no additional cost. Those on other plans can upgrade to "iOS Advanced," "Power User," or "AI Expert" to continue using Setapp Mobile. Previous beta users will lose access on September 17th.

A seven-day free trial of the "iOS Advanced" plan is available for new EU subscribers.

To join Setapp Mobile, visit https://setapp.com/setapp-mobile

Developers interested in bringing their apps to Setapp Mobile can apply here: https://setapp.com/for-ios-developers

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston and Limassol, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

