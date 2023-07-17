Machine Learning Market to Hit $419.94 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine learning market size is anticipated to reach USD 419.94 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 34.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market is experiencing continuous growth, driven by the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions across industries. It is expected to expand further as more organizations recognize the potential of machine learning and invest in its applications. The growing deployment of Edge AI is responsible for market growth. Edge AI reduces the reliance on cloud computing and provides faster response times, improved privacy, and bandwidth efficiency.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The emergence of connected AI is anticipated to make it possible for ML algorithms to learn based on newly available information continuously. These developments are expected to propel the market expansion in the upcoming years. As these technologies continue to advance and mature, they are expected to have a transformative impact on various industries, shaping the way businesses operate, make decisions, and deliver value to customers.

The advertising & media segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 20.0% in 2022. The advertising and media sector accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to capabilities such as buyer's optimization, data processing, and analysis provided by the technology.

Factors such as advancements in computing power, increased data generation, and the need for automated decision-making drive the demand for machine learning solutions across various industries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.5% from 2023 to 2030. The region's large population, diverse industries, and growing investment in technological infrastructure all contribute to market growth.

Read full market research report, "Machine Learning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Enterprise Size, By End-use (Advertising & Media, Healthcare, Retail), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Machine Learning Market Growth & Trends

Numerous companies are using machine learning (ML) in various industries to boost productivity, streamline processes, and facilitate decision-making. ML is used for personalized product recommendations, demand forecasting, fraud detection, inventory management, and pricing optimization. For instance, Netflix, Inc., a U.S.-based media-streaming and video-rental company, uses machine learning to enhance the customer experience. The company has long been using machine learning algorithms to personalize its viewer recommendations. E-commerce firms like Amazon.com, Inc, a U.S.-based multinational technology company, also uses ML for recommendation to boost sales.

Developments such as fine-tuned personalization, hyper-targeting, search engine optimization (SEO), no-code environments, self-learning bots, and others are expected to impact the machine-learning landscape significantly. These developments are responsible for the continuous evolution of machine learning applications, driven by the demand for personalized experiences, improved website rankings, efficient marketing strategies, accessibility, and intelligent automation.

For instance, Google LLC has significantly advanced machine learning, specifically in computer vision. Google's research division, Google Research, has developed and deployed machine learning models such as the Inception series and the EfficientDet object detection model. These models have significantly enhanced the accuracy and performance of computer vision tasks, including image classification, object detection, and image segmentation.

Many industries in North America have adopted machine learning to gain insights from massive data and improve business operations. Machine learning is used in various sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and technology to perform tasks such as fraud detection, personalized marketing, predictive maintenance, and automated customer service. The growing adoption of cloud-based machine learning services in North America propels the market's growth. The rise of cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, has made it easier for businesses to access and deploy machine learning tools and infrastructure.

Machine Learning Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 52.02 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 419.94 billion Growth rate CAGR of 34.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Machine Learning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global machine learning market based on component, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Machine Learning Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Machine Learning Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Machine Learning Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Others

Machine Learning Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Machine Learning Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu Inc.

H2O.ai.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

