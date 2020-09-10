Machine Control System Market Size Worth $10.12 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine control system market size is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2027, to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.2%, over the forecast period. Machine control systems are defined as technologically advanced devices deployed for correct positioning of earthmoving and construction machinery. These systems can precisely identify areas for the initiation of work so that heavy equipment can be placed in the right place. Proper positioning facilitates enhanced safety for workers in harsh working environments. It improves the efficiency of work during tighter timelines, thereby increasing the adoption of these systems and driving market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increasing demand for machine control systems from various sectors like mining, agriculture, marine, and oil and gas, is expected to drive the market growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of approximately 13% over the forecast period owing to the rising number of commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects

The key market players focus on mergers and acquisitions for gaining access to different technologies, venturing into new verticals, and enhancing the product innovation process. For example, in August 2018 , TOPCON CORPORATION completed the acquisition of ThunderBuild BV Group-a Netherlands based company that develops logistics management software. This acquisition enabled TOPCON CORPORATION to develop asphalt paving solutions and expand its paving systems portfolio.

Over the years, 3D machine control systems have replaced traditional survey pegs with 2D, for positioning work due to technological advancements. These systems use technology like GNSS, GIS, optical scanning, laser scanning, and robotic based machine control, among others, for scanning the perimeter and identify areas for positioning. For instance, TOPCON CORPORATION offers robotic machine control based on local positioning system (LPS-900), which guides to the machines during thick cloud covers and dense forest covers where the machine-installed GPS does not work. The LPS- 900 systems are the robotic total stations that increase the speed and accuracy of tracking the machine and facilitate better positioning. Such advanced features are expected to increase the demand for machine control systems and contributing to market growth.

Limited amount of earthwork and lack of technical expertise to operate the systems may hamper market growth. However, developing countries have been investing in the training of personal and adoption of machine guided technologies, which is expected to impact the market positively. Moreover, the growing number of infrastructure and urbanization projects coupled with the rising need for safety is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global machine control system market on the basis of product, equipment, vertical, and region:

Machine Control System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Total Stations



GNSS



Laser Scanners



Airborne

Machine Control System Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Excavators



Loaders



Paving Systems



Graders



Others

Machine Control System Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Construction



Agriculture



Oil & Gas



Mining



Marine



Others

Machine Control System Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



The Middle East & Africa

List of Key players of Machine Control System Market

TOPCON CORPORATION

Trimble, Inc.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon)

EOS Positioning Systems

MOBA Mobile Automation AG

RIB Software AG.

