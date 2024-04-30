Lynk & Co's TCR Racing Culture Shines at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Lynk & Co is presently exhibiting its EM-P lineup of models, along with a plethora of "more than a car" displays and appealing European street scenes. The racing heritage of Lynk & Co 03 series in the TCR World Tour is the centerpiece of these attractions in the exhibition area, which attracts visitors to engage with. Participants can delve into Lynk & Co's TCR racing history while experiencing interactive installations for a real track sensation.

Since the brand began supporting the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team in 2019, leading to their victory in the WTCR (now TCR World Tour) annual championship, the team has secured six world championships by 2023—comprising of two driver titles and four team titles. This remarkable achievement marks the first and only Triple Crown in TCR racing history.

The powerful engine design of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car consists of a 4-cylinder, 2-liter turbocharged engine with direct injection technology. With an astounding 340 horsepower output (according to WSC Balance of Performance standards), this powerful combo enables outstanding performance on the racetrack. The engine also produces a strong 410 Nm of torque, which gives it the power and acceleration required to compete at the top motorsport levels.

The 03 series on display at this event holds outstanding performance. Based on the CMA architecture, the 03 TCR retains the original engine and chassis system from the Lynk & Co 03 production model. The outstanding hardware characteristics of the 03 series offer precise manipulation and regulation, swift operation, and optimal circumstances for adjusting and customizing the 03 TCR. Apart from their racing achievements, Lynk & Co is dedicated to incorporating technology and design from racing into production cars to improve accessibility and sustainability.

The Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Team will compete on the Morocco circuit from May 3rd to 4th. Lynk & Co looks forward to bringing its trend-setting spirit and championship-tuned automobiles to guests at Auto China in 2024. As an integral part of the brand's "more than a car" concept, Lynk & Co actively promotes the trend-setting automotive sports culture. By integrating racing technology to improve product performance, the brand aims to create a holistic automobile sports ecosystem.

