Lynk & Co's One Million in Six Years, Eyes Growth in Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16th, 2023, Lynk & Co embarked on a new chapter of its global journey with the grand opening of its flagship store in Hanoi, Vietnam. Lynk & Co collaborates with TASCO Group, which possesses extensive experience in the Vietnamese automotive distribution market, through its subsidiary Greenlynk. This monumental occasion marked the initiation of Lynk & Co's strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. Transitioning from establishing a strong presence in the Middle East Gulf countries to venturing into the Southeast Asian market, Lynk & Co views this as a fresh starting point, ushering in a new chapter in its global development.

Lynk & Co Officially Enters the Vietnamese Market Lynk & Co Achieves Over One Million Vehicles

In less than six years since the official debut of its first model, the Lynk & Co 01, in late November 2017, Lynk & Co has achieved an extraordinary milestone by surpassing the production of one million vehicles. This places Lynk & Co at the forefront of the automotive industry, demonstrating its exponential growth as one of the world's fastest-growing premium automotive brands. Positioned in the "new premium" market, Lynk & Co has consistently pursued excellence, expanding its global influence in research and development, technology, design, manufacturing, and safety. To cater to diverse user needs, Lynk & Co's product line has encompassed a diverse range of vehicles, spanning from SUVs to sedans and from conventional powertrains to new energy models. Each vehicle exemplifies Lynk & Co's ultimate pursuit of design, quality, and performance, aiming to deliver a comprehensive brand experience to consumers. Lynk & Co has solidified its position as a high-quality global player, setting new standards for the industry.

The success of Lynk & Co is deeply rooted in its strategic direction and unwavering commitment to being a user-centric brand. Since its inception, Lynk & Co's global presence has expanded, establishing 11 clubs in 6 European countries. In the Middle East, it has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, and now, it has added Vietnam to its portfolio. Lynk & Co, with its robust global organizational capabilities, has established a European Design Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. It collaborates closely with design centers in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other locations, working in conjunction with the innovative R&D center CEVT and multiple global factories that embody the principles of "Industry 4.0." This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive supply chain for Lynk & Co's global products. As Geely Holding Group CEO Li Donghui reflects on the brand's development journey: "Since the brand's launch in 2016, Lynk & Co has driven the automotive trend with the Lynk & Co model, becoming a champion on the world stage and showcasing the brand's charm in international markets."

Lynk & Co, with its philosophy of "Born Global, Open and Connected," has built a global presence through comprehensive strategies on the product, market, and channel fronts. Lynk & Co's Southeast Asia expansion includes plans to establish a presence in the Philippines and open in Ho Chi Minh City. In 2024, it will finalize its presence in the Gulf, entering more Arab nations, and exploring new markets in Central Asia. Lynk & Co, always adhering to "Think Outside of the Car," is a way of life, a creator of a new global premium brand.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:

lynkcoglobal@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303290/Lynk_Co_Officially_Enters_Vietnamese_Market.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303292/Lynk_Co_Achieves_Over_One_Million_Vehicles.jpg