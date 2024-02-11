Lynk & Co Wins Top Honors in the IDA's SUV Category

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co's flagship model, Lynk & Co 09, was honored with the prestigious Silver Award in the 2023 International Design Awards (IDA). Lynk & Co 09 emerged as the only award-winner in the Automotive & Transport-Cars: SUV category, offering significant recognition for the brand's exceptional design philosophy.

Launched in 2007, the IDA has successfully organized 15 editions so far. It is renowned for its expertise and authority in identifying, honoring, and advancing outstanding designers. With its global DNA, Lynk & Co is a premium global brand that emphasizes meeting the changing demands of open urbanites. The brand continuously launches innovative products for increased convenience by utilizing its extensive worldwide R&D, technological, and design resources. Born with the brand vision of "changing mobility forever," Lynk & Co 09 brings users of this extraordinary SUV a rewarding experience.

Being the sole recipient in the Automotive & Transport-Cars: SUV category, Lynk & Co 09 exemplifies the qualities the award seeks in an outstanding SUV. Lynk & Co 09 is a remarkable automotive masterpiece that distinguishes itself through its versatility, spacious interior, and exceptional off-road capabilities.

The design of Lynk & Co 09 perpetuates the timeless design elements of Lynk & Co, renowned as "Mega-city Contrast," incorporating inspiration from urban skylines. With a sleek body and "Aurora Borealis" daytime running lights, it epitomizes modern elegance. The vertical grille seamlessly blends with integrated headlights, shaping an embracing structure that radiates modernity. The rear lights adopt a continuous crystal tail lamp design, uniquely shaping a visually striking and easily recognizable form. The interior boasts Nappa lavish leather surfaces, enhanced by 21 silver-plated particle-feel control keys and meticulously crafted etched aluminum panels. It offers a tailored experience for the discerning modern consumer, featuring a 12.3-inch HD Digital instrument Cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen display, a 6-inch LW touchable center stack, and a full-color voice-controlled head-up display. The spacious cargo area of Lynk & Co 09 accommodates diverse outdoor equipment storage requirements, providing consumers with the utmost versatility to meet various lifestyle needs.

Having already launched a variety of models that have garnered widespread acclaim in the Chinese, Middle Eastern, Southeast Asian, and European markets, Lynk & Co remains dedicated to innovation and design quality, maintaining a steadfast pursuit of excellence. The brand is committed to enhancing the driving and riding experience through user-friendly human-machine interaction and intelligent connectivity, ensuring that every journey is seamless and enjoyable. Winning the IDA award affirms Lynk & Co's brand DNA and past efforts while catalyzing continual progress, ensuring a continued offering of models with outstanding designs for consumers.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

