Lynk & Co Unleashes Its Automotive Brilliance in Ho Chi Minh City for a New Year

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co Center in Ho Chi Minh City has its official opening on January 13, 2024. The grand opening of the Lynk & Co Center in Ho Chi Minh City marks the brand's inaugural welcome to the vibrant southern region, home to Vietnam's bustling urban hub. Lynk & Co seamlessly integrates into the dynamic tapestry of Ho Chi Minh City, becoming a perfect addition to the city's colorful urban landscape.

Lynk& Co Center Opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The Lynk & Co Center boasts a prime location at Nguyen Huu Canh Street in the bustling Binh Thanh District of Ho Chi Minh City, situated within the vibrant CBD. Positioned adjacent to the upscale Vin Homes community, it enjoys the benefits of a premium residential environment. The site, having previously served as an automotive showroom, comes with existing functional spaces that can be ingeniously repurposed, allowing the Lynk & Co Center to fulfill current automotive display needs while providing customers with a more comfortable and practical car-buying venue.

The impressive four-story structure of Lynk & Co Center in Ho Chi Minh City spans nearly 5000 square meters, making it one of the largest showrooms for Lynk & Co to date. With a contemporary architectural style characterized by transparent glass and a spacious design, the center ensures optimal ventilation and offers expansive views. The bright and roomy layout contributes to a delightful atmosphere for customers exploring various car-buying options. The ground floor has been meticulously designed to host the Car Display Area, showcasing a range of distinguished vehicles, including the expansive C-size SUV, Lynk & Co 01, the stylish Lynk & Co 05 crossover SUV, and the luxurious flagship model, Lynk & Co 09.

This Lynk & Co Center extends beyond displaying automobile models, embracing Lynk & Co's "More Than a Car" concept. It is dedicated to providing an all-inclusive and simple car-buying experience. The coffee bar is great for casual chats, and the automobile Handover room provides a welcoming environment for new automobile owners. The Service Advisor and Communication Areas offer professional assistance and open engagement, while the VIP Room provides an intimate setting for prestigious clients.

The opening of Lynk & Co Center in Ho Chi Minh City witnessed the journey of Lynk & Co in Vietnam. During the opening ceremony, Lynk & Co expressed great honor in partnering with TASCO Group to introduce its distinctive new premium products characterized by individuality, trendiness, and technology to Vietnam. The ceremony featured captivating performances, a stylish runway, Lynk & Co-themed beverages, a live band, and lively dancers, collectively creating an unforgettable experience. The inauguration of Lynk & Co Center in this vibrant and passionate city witnessed the acceleration of Lynk & Co's journey of "Changing Mobility Forever."

In 2024, Lynk & Co, embarking on a fresh journey, will accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and the Philippines, while continuously expanding into regions such as the Middle East and Central Asia. The brand aims to enrich both online and offline brand touchpoints, comprehensively enhancing brand awareness and recognition, to provide a delightful travel experience for users worldwide.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

