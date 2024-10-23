Lynk & Co Signs with Ezz Elarab Group, Launching into the Egyptian Market

CAIRO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Lynk & Co signed a cooperation agreement with Ezz Elarab Group in Egypt to officially promote its brand and products to the Egyptian market. This cooperation marks the further deepening of Lynk & Co's market development in the MENA region.

Lynk & Co, a joint venture between Geely and Volvo, has a strong global presence and brand image. The brand focuses on the advantageous resources of the global automotive industry, specializes in product design, R&D and manufacturing, and promotes the brand's development for the global market. The modern design language and powerful performance of Lynk & Co's products provide premium features that maximize the user's driving experience.

With its large cities, complex road types and driving environments, Egypt's local market has a high demand for high-quality and reliable products. Ezz Elarab Group, which is partnering with Lynk & Co, has more than 49 years of experience operating in the Egyptian market, with many years of cooperation and market operations with international luxury car brands such as Volvo. This cooperation will promote the entry of Lynk & Co brand and products in the Egyptian market, bring high-quality and reliable automotive products to Egyptian consumers, and enhance the brand's awareness and reputation in the Egyptian market.

Since the brand launched its globalization strategy in 2018, Lynk & Co has actively explored the global market and deepened its product layout. In the same year, the brand was launched in Kuwait, officially entering the MENA regional market. By October 2024, the brand has set up seven channels in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, and continues to improve its market operations. Lynk & Co's entry into the Egyptian market will rely on Ezz Elarab Group's extensive experience in the market. The brand will penetrate into the local premium automotive market as a competitive player, offering a unique blend of powerful performance, design, and cutting-edge technology to meet the diverse needs of local consumers.

In the future, Lynk & Co will deepen the cooperation to further expand sales in the local market in Egypt and provide local consumers with higher quality products and services. The brand will further deepen its globalization development, continue to promote market development and deepen the brand's universal value.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

