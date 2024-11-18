Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Triumphs in Macau, Claims 7 World Titles in 6 Years

MACAU, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14-17, the final rounds of the FIA TCR World Tour were held at Guia Circuit in Macau, S.A.R. As the 2024 season concluded on the legendary street track, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has again secured the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour team World Title, with the 100th podium finish in the first round.

Guia Circuit, the track for the Macau race, is an iconic urban circuit featuring long straights and tight corners. With the sharp Lisboa Bend and a minimum width of 7 meters at Melco Hairpin, the circuit offers limited overtaking opportunities for riders. As the final rounds for the heated champion title competitions, this track intensifies the race with unpredictable and complicated possibilities.

Soon after the qualifying session started, it started to drizzle and accidents occurred frequently on the slippery track. The team's luck continued into R1, with Björk leading the race behind the safety car until the end of the round. Yann Ehrlacher finished fourth place, securing the team's title for Lynk & Co Cyan Racing in advance. The chaotic weather conditions in R2 caused a three-hour delay to the race and affected the team's performance. After this round, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has concluded its 2024 FIA TCR World Tour journey and successfully defended the team's title with a total of 735 points. Thed Björk finished as the vice-champion with a slight gap of 11 points.

The track condition in Macau put higher demands on the car's handling performance and flexible driving. Lynk & Co 03 TCR still showed a very reliable and competitive performance in the race under the restrictions of the compensation weight system. Fredrik Wahlén, Team Manager and CEO of Lynk & Co Cyan Racing, expressed that the team had been cooperating with Lynk & Co smoothly and had once again demonstrated their status as the best touring car team in the world. With seven world titles in six years, it was an achievement that everyone on the team can be truly proud of. The achievement demonstrates Lynk & Co's outstanding car manufacturing and tuning technology, and showcases the brand's high-performance racing genes.

Standing on current success, the team is eager to embrace new challenges and further push the limits of performance in the coming season. In the future, Lynk & Co will actively explore the design of performance cars on and off the track, strive to meet users' diverse demands for vehicle performance, and continuously excel the technology towards future.

