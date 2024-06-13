Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Achieves Major Victory with Podium Sweep at 2024 TCR USA Round

HEPPNER, Ore., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8th, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with a total of four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio. Behind the wheel of Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the team's dominance was proved by netting two victories, one runner-up result, and one third-place finish.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers celebrate their major victory. Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio.

Lynk & Co's philosophy of "More Than a Car" is embodied in its support for global automotive sports culture. As of 2023, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has achieved a total of six annual world championships, including four team championships and two driver championships. In the previous round in Morocco, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing also clinched the championship. These consecutive victories are a testament to the brand's support for the races and the competitive genetics of Lynk & Co.

With their superior skills and precise tuning of Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieved victory on their first attempt at this challenging circuit. The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, located in central Ohio, is a renowned and demanding track in American racing. Spanning 3.63 kilometers with 13 turns, its consecutive bends and undulating terrain present significant challenges. This historic track witnessed the debut of Lynk & Co Cyan Racing as they embarked on their first-ever challenge here, garnering admiration from drivers and fans alike.

Facing the challenge of a high-difficulty track and heavy compensation weight in their debut, the solid teamwork among the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers maximized their advantages in team combat. In the second round, following a chaotic start, the four Lynk & Co 03 TCR cars formed a united front. Ultimately, Yann Ehrlacher, Ma Qinghua, and Thed Björk swept the podium, securing first, second, and third places respectively.

Lynk & Co is dedicated to the innovation and development of automotive technology, ensuring that the racing expertise complements the handling proficiency of their production vehicles. Owing to Lynk & Co's exceptional CMA architecture, Lynk & Co 03 TCR used by Lynk & Co Cyan Racing on the track retains the original 2.0T engine and chassis system of the production model Lynk & Co 03, and is further enhanced through professional racing modifications. The 03 series maintains a strong performance pedigree, continually improving its performance and quality through accumulated racing. By transferring technology from the track to the street, Lynk & Co continually optimizes automotive performance, ensuring each car reflects a commitment to superior performance and an exceptional driving experience. This relentless pursuit is the unique charm of the Lynk & Co brand's vision of "Changing Mobility Forever."

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:

lynkco.media@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437846/Lynk___Co_Cyan_Racing_drivers_celebrate_major_victory.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437847/Lynk___Co_Cyan_Racing_triumphed_podium_finishes_2024_FIA.jpg